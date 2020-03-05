OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, March 05
Weather  68.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Charles A. Mabry, 1943-2020

Originally Published: March 5, 2020 11:06 a.m.

Charles A. “Bud” Mabry passed away peacefully in his home on February 29, 2020 from cancer.

He is survived by his loving wife Debbie, son Jeff (Cathy) of Phoenix, daughter Kristin Powell (Dan) of Winslow, brother Tom of Dewey and six grandchildren.

Bud was born in Glendale, Arizona, in 1943, a proud veteran of the 101st Airborne Division and a Project Manager/Engineer on large construction projects throughout the Southwestern United States.

It was his wish to have no services. Bueler Funeral Home is entrusted with the final arrangements.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Kelly Elizabeth Alvey
Obituary: Larry Bill Golden, 1943-2020
Obituary: Mike Rigsby, 1955-2020
Obituary: Richard Emil Nussberger, 1937-2020
Obituary: Dolores Damore

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News