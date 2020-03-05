Obituary: Charles A. Mabry, 1943-2020
Charles A. “Bud” Mabry passed away peacefully in his home on February 29, 2020 from cancer.
He is survived by his loving wife Debbie, son Jeff (Cathy) of Phoenix, daughter Kristin Powell (Dan) of Winslow, brother Tom of Dewey and six grandchildren.
Bud was born in Glendale, Arizona, in 1943, a proud veteran of the 101st Airborne Division and a Project Manager/Engineer on large construction projects throughout the Southwestern United States.
It was his wish to have no services. Bueler Funeral Home is entrusted with the final arrangements.
Information provided by survivors.
