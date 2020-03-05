OFFERS
Thu, March 05
Obituary: Kathryn Jean Boreham

Originally Published: March 5, 2020 11:08 a.m.

Kathryn Jean Boreham, 82, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday February 28, 2020.

Born in Roseville, Calif. to Charles and Laura Huestis of Newcastle, Calif.

Kathy grew up on their large fruit ranch where she helped her dad pack a variety or plums for shipment during the summer months.

She graduated from Placer High School and went on to Sierra Junior College in Auburn, Calif. to earn her AA degree at the top of her class with several academic awards.

Kathy then attended the University of California, Berkeley where she received her BA degree in Biological Science with honors in 1959 and later became a licensed Clinical Laboratory Technologist after formal training at the St. Agnes Hospital in Fresno, Calif.

That same year she married, Melvin M. Boreham and they lived in Fresno until 1966, when they moved overseas to the Panama Canal Zone, where Mel had accepted the position of Medical Entomologist for the Canal Zone Government and later, the Panama Canal Commission.

In 1998, following 32 years living in Panama, they retired back to the States and took up residence in Cottonwood, Arizona, where they enjoyed the hobbies of ham radio, backyard astronomy, RV’ing and traveling through the scenic Western U.S. and along the Pacific coast highways with their Lhasa Apso dogs, Sparky and Ranger.

Kathy is survived by her husband of 60+ years, Dr. Melvin M. Boreham, her sister-in-law, Bonnie Huestis of Tacoma, Wash., her nieces, Mrs. Elaine Issac and Mrs. Sharon Huestis and their families, all residents of California.

She is preceded in death by her parents and by her brother, Dr. Lawrence Huestis, emeritus head of the Chemistry Department at Pacific Lutheran University, and husband of Bonnie.

No formal funeral services are planned.

Should you wish to honor Kathy with flowers, instead please donate to Alzheimer’s Disease Research or to your local hospice societies in Kathy’s name.

Bueler Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

Information provided by survivors.

