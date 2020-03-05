OFFERS
Obituary: Tamra Schramel Shadoan, 1963-2020

Tamra Schramel Shadoan

Originally Published: March 5, 2020 11:11 a.m.

With heavy hearts, it is our burden to inform you all of Tamra’s passing: Tamra Schramel Shadoan was born on March 10th, 1963 in Phoenix, Arizona and died January 9th, 2020.

She was residing in Oceanside, California but frequently traveled between Arizona, Mexico, and California. Tamra lived her life as an adventurer, deep sea fisher, mother, daughter, sister, friend, and lover of animals.

She is survived by her mother, Jaynette Landis; step-father, Warren Palmer and daughter, Nicollette Voorhies. She is preceded by her father, William F Haas and brother, Mark Van Haas.

Services will be held for her Celebration of Life in Camp Verde, Arizona at the Field of Dreams, 115 Camp Lincoln Road. Camp Verde, on March 7th, 2020 from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. and again in Carlsbad, California at La Costa Glen 1940 Levante St. Carlsbad, (ask at the gate for directions to the Tamra Schramel Celebration of Life) on March 14th 2020 from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Please direct any questions you may have to her daughter at nikki.fayy@gmail.com.

Information provided by survivors.

