Senate rejects change in consolidation election law

PHOENIX — The Arizona Senate voted 16-13 Wednesday against a single-canvass consolidation election of the Mingus Union and Cottonwood-Oak Creek school districts.

This means that unless SB 1122 is reconsidered or attached as a striker to an existing bill, school district consolidation will have to be considered with three different ballots for each of the impacted school districts.

Since 1957, a partnership of Clarkdale-Jerome and Cottonwood-Oak Creek has made up the Mingus Union district.

Andy Groseta and his Committee for Better Upper Verde Valley Schools were in favor of the bill, which would have counted all Mingus Union district’s votes in one canvass.

This, according to the bill’s opponents, would have meant that the two Mingus Union partners would no longer have an equal say in the district’s destiny.

Although SB 1122 is technically not dead, Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter said Wednesday that the bill is “more than likely” dead.

“Sen. (Sylvia) Allen changed her vote, so she could request reconsideration,” Carter said. “But I think the Democratic Caucus and at least three Republican senators are firmly opposed. Should be the same result, if it comes back up.”

Carter explained that any senator who voted Wednesday in the majority may ask to have the bill reconsidered “at a future time this session.”

“I still do not think it will be successful,” he said. “Same bill. Same people voting who dislike the concept.”

Wednesday’s rejection of the single-canvass bill was barely 24 hours after the Senate Committee of the Whole approved SB 1122 on majority vote.

But the Senate COW amended the bill before approving it – as the committee effectively removed all union districts with more than two member districts.

Tuesday’s amendment was of no consequence to Mingus Union, Superintendent Mike Westcott said. Mingus Union has two feeder districts, meaning two partnering districts that send their eighth grade graduates to the Cottonwood high school.

“We might be the only instance where this could take place in the state,” Westcott said. “So for us, no change from the original version of SB 1122.”

According to Carter, “They’re the only one I know of with two feeders.”

Although a percentage of eighth grade graduates from the Beaver Creek and Camp Verde school districts attend Mingus Union, Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Clarkdale-Jerome are Mingus Union’s sole feeder districts.

If voters decide in November that Mingus Union and Cottonwood-Oak Creek should become one school district, the new district would exist beginning July 1, 2021.

Groseta was not available for comment.

