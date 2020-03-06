Arvel Bird brings Spring Equinox Celtic concert to Old Town Cottonwood

If You Go ... • What: Spring Equinox Celtic Concert with Arvel Bird and Special Guests • When: Saturday, March 14th, 7:00 PM • Where: Old Town Center for the Arts, 5th Street & Main, Cottonwood • How Much:$20 adv, $22 door, $25 Priority seating in the first 3 rows • More Info: (928) 634-0940 www.oldtowncenter.org

Celtic Indian fiddle extraordinaire Arvel Bird brings the Spring Equinox to life with fiddle, flutes and Irish Whistles at the Old Town Center for the Arts March 14, 7 p.m.



You’re invited to this year’s annual special event at OTCA to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, the Spring Equinox and Spring Planting.



Arvel Bird will be joined by Kaleah LaRoche and special guests Tommy Rocks and Tina Reichow. The concert promises to get your feet tapping and your spirit soaring to experience the exuberant rhythms and melodies of Celtic tradition.



Arvel commented about the concert, “The blend of heart centered soulful songs with the passion of the violin both uplift and inspire, leading the listener through life’s trials, challenges and passages. The lyrical messages speak to the souls’ journey as it makes its transit through the fires of transformation.”

Arvel’s Celtic roots, from Clan Kennedy of Scotland, drives his decades of performing traditional Celtic fiddle tunes and informs his many original compositions creating a sonic landscape like no other. This international award-winning musician brings to life the dramatic connection between American and Celtic traditions, stirring up scenes that echo from North American memories.

Arvel Bird is a violinist, flutist, composer and was named by the prestigious Cowboy and Indian Magazine, as one of the top four favorite Native American Musicians, along with Buffy St. Marie and R. Carlos Nakai.



Kaleah, singer, songwriter and keyboard player, whose hauntingly beautiful ethereal voice penetrates deeply to the soul of the listener, will bring her unique interpretations of well-loved Loreena McKennitt favorites, her passionate original creations and many others that showcase her enchanting Celtic Voice.

Tommy Rocks is known as a guitarist and singer, and regarded as one of the top ukulele payers in Arizona. Tommy is the creator of the Jerome Ukulele Orchestra, which in their first year got noticed by the popular TV program “America’s Got Talent”. Tommy later formed the Sedona Ukulele Posse in conjunction with the Sedona Arts Center where he taught music.

Percussionist Tina Reichow has performed and recorded with numerous local artists, including the premier Taiko drumming group Fuschich Daiko. Tina appeared in the film “Sedona the Movie” and has held drum workshops in Telluride, Colorado, Hawaii, Sedona and the Grand Canyon.

Old Town Center for the Arts Is located at 5th Street & Main in Old Town Cottonwood. Tickets for the Spring Equinox Celtic Concert are $20 in advance, $22 at the door, and $25 for priority seating in the first three rows.

Tickets are available online at showtix4u.com. Tickets are valso available in Cottonwood at: Desert Dancer, and Mount Hope Foods and in Sedona at The Literate Lizard Bookstore.



For upcoming events, visit www.oldtowncenter.org. For further information, contact Elena Bullard at 928-634-0940.