Call to Artists for 2021 Verde Valley Birding & Nature Festival Art Competition

The Verde Valley Birding & Nature Festival is an annual festival held each April in Cottonwood, hosted by Friends of the Verde River. Each year, artists are invited to submit images of original artwork reflecting the festival bird for consideration as the featured artist.

The 2021 theme is Carrion Birds, represented in art by the Turkey Vulture.

The selected featured image will be used to promote the festival through print and online advertising as well as in promotional fundraising products that benefit Friends of the Verde River.

The winning artist will receive a $100 award, promotional products that include their image, and a free 10x10 space in the vendor tent at the festival to exhibit and sell their artwork in 2021.

Deadline to apply: March 27, 2020

Selection notifications: April 10, 2020

Go to https://verderiver.org/call-to-artists/ to learn more!

For more information about the Verde Valley Birding & Nature Festival, visit VerdeRiver.org/birding-festival.

The Verde Valley Birding & Nature Festival is a community driven four-day event made possible by the hard work of many committed volunteers and sponsors.

The festival is hosted by Friends of the Verde River, with generous support from Rural Activation and Innovation Network (RAIN), Salt River Project (SRP), Montezuma Castle & Tuzigoot National Monuments, Western National Parks Association, APS - Arizona Public Service, City of Cottonwood, Freepost-McMoRan, Sky Rock Inn of Sedona, Jay’s Bird Barn, and Forever Our Rivers.