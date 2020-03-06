El Valle Artist Association features ‘Light in watercolor’ workshop with Betty Carr

The March meeting for the El Valle Artist Association will be Thursday, March 12, 1 p.m., at the Pine Shadows Club House located at 2050 W. State Route 89A, Cottonwood.

If you are an artist or interested in the arts, come to this month’s meeting. Each meeting’s agenda includes a business meeting, refreshments, socializing, selection of the Artist of the Month and a workshop demo.

After the meeting this month, Betty Carr will be doing a demo of her workshop on Light in Watercolor on March 28. During the workshop you will learn to look at temperatures of light and shadow, and visual movement and value/color relationships as it applies to your composition.

Carr is emerging as one of the foremost painters of the Southwest. Her use of color, light and shade accentuate her subject matter while showing her love of nature and its forms.

Carr has recently been selected as a master painter in the” American Impressionist Society”(AISM). She is also a signature member of “APAP”, Arizona Plein Air Painters Association.

El Valle is proud to serve artists in the Verde Valley, and welcomes new members and guests to our meetings to become active members. Monthly meetings fall on the second Thursday of the month from September through May.

EVAA artists have the opportunity to show their work at the Cottonwood Library, the Northern Arizona Rehab Center on Willard Street and Country Bank. Find more information on the El Valle Artist Association on its website elvalleartists.org. or email: elvallepresam13@gmail.com