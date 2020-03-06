Film Fest presents ‘Riverdance’ 25th anniversary March 15 & 17

The Sedona International Film Festival will present the Northern Arizona premiere of the “Riverdance” 25th Anniversary show from Dublin’s 3Arena.

There will be two shows on Sunday and Tuesday, March 15 and 17 at 4 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

The new 25th anniversary show catapults “Riverdance” into the 21st century and will completely immerse you in the extraordinary and elemental power of its music and dance.

Twenty-five years ago, seven minutes changed the face of Irish dancing forever. The Eurovision interval act performance gave millions of people a new and exciting glimpse of the future of Irish dance.

Now 25 years later, composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his mesmerizing soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely reimagined the ground-breaking show with innovative and spectacular lighting, projection, stage and costume designs.

This powerful and stirring reinvention of the beloved family favorite is celebrated the world over for its Grammy Award-winning music and the thrilling energy of its Irish and international dance.

Filmed live at the 3Arena Dublin, the exact spot where it all began, the 25th Anniversary Gala Performance will bring “Riverdance” to the big screen for the very first time!“Riverdance” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Sunday and Tuesday, March 15 and 17 at 4 p.m. each day.

Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members and students. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.