Goldenstein Art at L’Auberge expands ‘Sketch on Etch’ painting classes

Goldenstein Art at L’Auberge is offering their popular Sketch on Etch painting classes to the public. Sketch on Etch expands the gallery’s renowned Artists In Residence program encouraging participants to be the artist and explore their own creativity in an unmatched setting. Open to people age 5 and older, no experience is needed to take part as participants will be gently guided throughout the class.

A great activity for both families and individuals, Sketch on Etch is led by Goldenstein Gallery artist and Assistant Director Rachel Tucker. Each class consists of a two-hour session, starting at 2 p.m. each week on Thursdays and Fridays. Over the two-hour class Tucker guides participants through the various steps and techniques in creating their painting. All materials are provided including a 12”x12” canvas, paints, brushes, and apron. In addition to art supplies, complimentary Rosé is provided to attending guests, with soft drinks available for those under age. It is recommended guests wear something comfortable so they can easily roll their sleeves up. Aprons are provided.

The cost for the Sketch on Etch experience is $40 per person and guests are encouraged to register at the Front Desk as space is extremely limited by calling 928-204-4301.



Tucker will also be available for a free-guided tour of the various Goldenstein Art exhibits throughout the renowned resort following each class, allowing guests to view the art through new eyes.

Goldenstein Gallery is located at 301 Little Lane, Sedona; (928) 204-1765.