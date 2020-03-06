Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Wendy’ premiere March 13-19

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of the critically-acclaimed and award-winning new film “Wendy” March 13-19 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

This classic story of Peter Pan is wildly reimagined in the ragtag epic “Wendy” from Benh Zeitlin, director of “Beasts of the Southern Wild”.



Lost on a mysterious island where aging and time have come unglued, Wendy must fight to save her family, her freedom, and the joyous spirit of youth from the deadly peril of growing up.

Zeitlin’s naturalistic and mythological film tells the story of a group of children from different worlds fighting to maintain their grip on freedom and joy as the imminent catastrophe of growing older descends upon them.

“Wendy” explores childhood exuberance and moving through the world with wonder and joy. When that collides with a sense of responsibility, how do you continue to live a joyful life and embrace the world with a sense of wonder?

“Wendy” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre March 13-19. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, March 13; 4 p.m. on Monday, March 16; and 4 and 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, March 18 and 19.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.