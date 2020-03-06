Sedona puts on the green with 50th annual St. Patrick’s Parade

Saturday, March 14, the annual St. Patrick’s Parade is back for its 50th anniversary.

The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. and travels down Jordan Road from the Sedona Heritage Museum to Mesquite Avenue, as it has done in the past.

What helps make this holiday parade such a proud tradition are the many organizations, musicians, community groups and businesses that participate.

Another reason this parade is special is because it is in collaboration with Northern Arizona University’s Parks and Recreation Program.

Students take on the challenge of developing the parade behind the scenes and executing it on event day.

For additional information, contact city of Sedona Parks and Recreation Manager Steve Richardson at (928) 282-7098 or srichardson@sedonaaz.gov.