The Sedona International Film Festival presents “Sedona: Through the Lens, Eyes and Mind of Ted Grussing” on Friday, March 13 at 4 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.



Join Ted as he guides you through the wonders and beauty of Sedona and Northern Arizona from a perspective that few have ever seen ... the beauty of the red rocks as seen from above and through the clouds, volcanoes and mountains, canyons and rivers ... and on the ground his beautiful and unique wildlife photography of those with whom we share this magnificent part of Arizona.

Ted Grussing has had numerous interests in diverse fields most of them for more than 40 years each and never abandoning any of them. He became a professional photographer when he was 14 years old. Ted has been a professional gem cutter, jewelry designer for 41 years, and a professional pilot (gliders and motorgliders) for 23 years. He is a lawyer, published author, public speaker, mentor and teacher.

Ted’s photography has been widely published and utilized in magazines, websites and blogs and in private and public collections. Including, but not limited to: Arizona Highways, Grand Canyon Trust, Sojourns magazine, USFS, EPA, Game and Fish, Arizona and US Geological Survey and many other agencies and companies. Thousands of individuals subscribe to his blog (which he posts four times a week), each of which contains a photograph. He is noted for his aerial and wildlife photography.

“Sedona: Through the Lens, Eyes and Mind of Ted Grussing” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre one day only: Friday, March 13 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $10.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.