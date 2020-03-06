OFFERS
Fri, March 06
Senate votes to reconsider consolidation election bill
Senate President Karen Fann to decide when SB 1122 goes back on calendar

Sen. Sylvia Allen

Sen. Sylvia Allen

By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: March 6, 2020 11:24 a.m.

PHOENIX — The legislation that would make consolidation of the Mingus Union and Cottonwood-Oak Creek school districts a single-canvass election is not yet down for the count.

Thursday, Sen. Sylvia Allen motioned to reconsider the Senate’s 16-13 vote Wednesday against SB 1122. Sen. Allen’s motion passed on voice vote.

Thursday’s vote “just allows a new vote at a future date,” Capitol Media Services correspondent Howard Fischer explained. “No guarantee it will pass then.”

Fischer said it is now up to Senate President Karen Fann to decide when to put SB 1122 back on a calendar.

“Presume she would want to see a laundry list from (Sen. Allen) showing she actually has the votes,” Fischer said.

Fischer explained that under legislative rules, if SB 1122 again fails on a roll-call vote, the bill would be dead and “cannot be reconsidered.”

But that wouldn’t stop Sen. Allen from “trying to strip the same verbiage onto another bill.”

Groseta group soliciting petition signatures

Whether or not the Arizona State Senate changes its mind on SB 1122, Andy Groseta and his Committee for Better Upper Verde Valley Schools is working toward the collection of the required number of signatures to put the school consolidation matter on the ballot for the Nov. 3 election.

“We are confident that once the consolidation matter is on the ballot, that the citizens in our local communities will support consolidating Mingus Union High School into the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District,” Groseta said. “Both Sedona and Camp Verde already have K-12 unified school districts. In addition, all of our neighbors here in north central Arizona including Prescott, Prescott Valley, Mayer, Chino Valley, Williams, Flagstaff and Payson have K-12 unified school districts.”

The political action committee has until June 1 to turn in petitions with at least 1,592 signatures to Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter’s office.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42

News