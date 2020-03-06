Verde Valley Fairgrounds to host Cottonwood Gem, Mineral, Jewelry & Wellness Festival

Loads of gems and family fun await you at the Cottonwood Gem, Mineral, Jewelry & Wellness Festival March 13-15 at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds, 800 E. Cherry St. in Cottonwood.

There will be vendors from across the west with many diﬀerent treasures from the earth and beyond.

On display and for sale will be a variety of gems, minerals, jewelry, fossils, beads, crystals, cut stones, rough and polished rock, Zuni-carved fetishes, meteorites and other items that inspire awe.



This year there will be two meteorite specialists with meteorites to see, hold and purchase. Real fossilized dinosaur eggs will also be on display. There will be loads of beads and jewelry making supplies available for those of you who love to create and design.



If you desire a custom or commissioned piece, this event will have jewelry designers who can create special malas, bracelets, pendants, necklaces and more. Attending will be artisans such as wire wrappers, silversmiths, beaders, lapidary artists and even the gemstone miners themselves to help create something beautiful that truly resonates with you.

Bev Darby with RocknSphere will be in attendance with her gemstone spheres that she makes herself.



If you have a strange rock that needs identiﬁcation, bring it for one of the show’s vendors to help you identify it.

The wellness part of the festival will have authors, life coaching (Kate Miller), meditation guidance and metaphysical oﬀerings as well. Author Paul Miller PhD can help you through learning or honing your meditation practice. Cindy Holt with Holt Holistics will offer feather blessings, essential oils, and indigenous therapies.



Bring in a bag or can of dog or cat food or donate $5 per ticket at the Karmic Beads & Gems booth (Jenny & Charlie Macias) and enter the Crystals for Critters raffle. Up for grabs will be crystals, jewelry, minerals, and who know what. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the raﬄe go to the Yavapai Humane Society.

All this is happening March 13-15 at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds, 800 E. Cherry St., Cottonwood

Festival hours are Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.