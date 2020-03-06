Welcome Spring with March 14 Second Saturday Art & Cultural Walk

Starting just on the edge of the Historic District at Mingus and Main, visit Main Stage’s dedicated Art Room to kick off Old Town Cottonwood’s Second Saturday Art & Cultural Walk in Old Town Cottonwood, March 14, 3-7 p.m. Don Graham known as the “Full Moon Flyer” splits his time between his two passions as a hot air balloon pilot and an artist.

His unique perspective from the air can be seen in his stunning colorful landscape work. Graham has 19 custom pieces of his work on display, mostly watercolor, varying from landscape to abstract.

At The Muse Gallery, 735 N. Main St., two featured artists will be onsite for the march Art Walk: Candice Anderson and Theresa Faulkner.

Candice Anderson first came to Arinza with a movie filming crew from Hollywood in the mid 80s, and has now returned to make the area her home.

Some of her favorite subject matter include expression and mood: in animals and people, from family to strangers. Mrs. Anderson mostly focuses on lights and darks; especially shadows, working in her original medium of passion: pencil.

Theresa Faulkner works in many different mediums, but fell deeply in love with wood burning and the creative possibilities that working with wood permits.

In her collection at The Muse Gallery, she has added watercolor and other materials, allowing the wood grain to remain visible and enhance the natural beauty of the original wood piece.

Next door at Old Town Center for the Arts (OTCA), they will be having a Spring Equinox Celtic event beginning at 7 p.m. Celtic Indian fiddle extraordinaire, Arvel Bird, brings the Spring Equinox to life with fiddle, flutes and Irish Whistles.

Joined by Kaleah LaRoche with special guests Tommy Rocks and Tina Reichow, the group promises to get your feet tapping and your spirit soaring to guide you back in time and conjure up your own Irish (or other Celtic) heritage.

The blend of heart-centered soulful songs with the passion of the violin both uplift and inspire, leading the listener through life’s trials, challenges and passages.

The lyrical messages speak to the soul’s journey as it makes its transit through the fires of transformation. This concert will take you from a foot stomping time, to soothing introspection. More info: (928) 634-0940 or visit oldtowncenter.org.

East End Studio one door past OTCA on N 5th, will again be open from 3-6 p.m. The art studio will be open as well as the large patio displaying some of their art pieces. Kim Kavulish is continuing with “The W.O.W Series,” a colorful celebration of Women on Work, while partner Rose has been commissioned to paint a wheel cover for a large Camper Trailer in acrylics. You will also find some new cards for sale. From the dynamic duo, “We hope to see you on N 5th Street after visiting The Muse Gallery.”

One block further into town on North Main, at the corner of North 4th, see “The Narrative Figure,” new work by clay sculptors Jane Kelsey-Mapel and Nancy Kubale at Arizona Regional Ceramics - Contemporary Fine Art.

Nancy Kubale states, “Through the familiarity of the BODY, my work contemplates our shared existence and individual experience. It is my pursuit of TRUTH. They are contemplative and sometimes ordinary statements, ubiquitous thoughts and universal principles. I am intrigued by who we are and how we live and the ideologies we embrace: the ‘I AM’ of things that distinguish and define a life.” Call ARC for more details: 928-202-9070.

Cartwheels Gallery, 909 Main St., across from the Tavern Grill, showcases dozens of local Arizona Artists. Featured artists for March are mixed media 3-D sculptures by Jordan Ross and acrylic paintings by Pamela Segal.

Also look for art displays at 3 Kings Kasbar, Arizona Stronghold Vineyards and Pillsbury Wine Company. For more info call The Muse Gallery (928) 634-0003, or visit the Second Saturday Art Walk page on Facebook.