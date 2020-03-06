Zenprov’s ‘Superheroes of Laughter’ coming to Mary Fisher

Zenprov Comedy takes on the comic life of superheroes with their completely improvised show “Super Heroes of Laughter” on Saturday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre in Sedona. Tickets are $12 advanced, $15 a show.

“We are all about the bigger, faster, funnier,” said Derek Dujardin, director of Zenprov Comedy. “We will be taking audience suggestions such as ‘I am good at making sandwiches’ and turning that talent into a mutant super power to save the world. Or dominate it as a villain.”

If you’ve never been to one of their live performances before, Zenprov Comedy is similar to the popular improvised TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”

The troupe performs a mix of fast-paced improvised scenes created in the moment based on audience suggestions as well as experimental Chicago-style, long-form “Harolds.” Unlike sketch or standup comedy, nothing is scripted or prepared ahead of time, so it’s never the same show twice.

The troupe will also be having fun with idea of personal kryptonite. “Everybody has something that’s their own personal kryptonite that weakens them in real life. For me, it’s eating carbs and getting on Facebook. If I eat hash browns for breakfast, I am out for the day! That’s my kryptonite. We’re going to play with those ideas of personal kryptonite and build real world scenes that have superhero flavor to them,” said Dujardin.

“Zenprov is the best comedy troupe in Arizona,” said Patrick Schweiss, executive director of the Sedona International Film Festival. “People laughed so hard their cheeks were hurting.”

Zenprov Comedy embraces the Del Close method of improv acting, which emphasizes the “group mind” that mysteriously develops during a performance.

Miraculously, the players’ minds fuse together to create a “super mind” where they practically finish each other’s sentences -- and often do. Laughter ensues.

The super minds of Zenprov Comedy are Derek Dujardin, Shaeri Richards, Tom Shoemaker, Shaunn Cochran, Chris Redish, Betty Testa, Linda Roemer and Mary Carder.

Tickets are $12 pre-sale and $15 the day of the show. Due to their local popularity, these one-night-only performances often sell out, so please purchase tickets early. Get tickets online at www.zenprovcomedy.com, or the Mary D. Fisher Theatre’s box office.



The Mary D. Fisher Theater is located across the street from the Harkins Movie Theater on 2030 St. Rt. 89A. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Shows are rated PG-13 (shows may contain adult material) and run approximately 90 minutes.

Visit ZenprovComedy.com to learn more.