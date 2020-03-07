OFFERS
Sat, March 07
Adoption Spotlight March 8, 2020: Jenna

These are Arizona’s children: Jenna is on her way to an exciting future and would benefit from a forever family that can help cultivate her bright mind and kind heart. Get to know her and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Originally Published: March 7, 2020 3:34 p.m.

Jenna is on her way to an exciting future and would benefit from a forever family that can help cultivate her bright mind and kind heart.

Already taking calculus, she loves math because it will help in her future career as a veterinarian, therapist or pediatrician.

Jenna prides herself on never giving up and dreams of someday helping others find their own forever families.

Get to know her and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

