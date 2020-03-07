OFFERS
Arena Association updates council on equestrian center
Plans are to host May 16 banquet, fundraiser on site

Camp Verde Arena Association Secretary Daria Weir updated council Wednesday on progress of the new equestrian center. The center’s main arena, pictured, has been completely constructed. Courtesy photo

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: March 7, 2020 4:23 p.m.

CAMP VERDE — It’s possible that the Camp Verde Arena Association’s second banquet and fundraiser dinner – May 16 – will be held at the new equestrian center.

That’s what Daria Weir, the association’s secretary, told the council Wednesday in an update on the arena.

However, the equestrian center cannot be opened to the public until the center’s one-lane entrance is expanded to two lanes, Weir told council. Also, the equestrian center’s main road “must have AB or millings,” Weir explained in her presentation.

Weir’s presentation included slides with various data, as well as photographs showing progress on the site.

The main arena’s panels are completely constructed, Weir told council. Completion of the second arena is in progress.

Although the association originally planned to open the equestrian center in January, Weir told council she was “really proud of where things are going.”

Electrical work, such as trenching, laying conduit and running wire still needs to be done, Weir said. Also next on the association’s list of things to do are septic drawings and permits, dirt work, drilling a well, setting up panels for horse stall, arena panel construction, bringing in buildings such as announcer stand, concession and restrooms.

Plans for the equestrian center include two arenas, announcer stand, bleachers, restroom and concession stand, beer garden, parking for contestants and spectators, as well as handicapped parking, and horse stalls for rent.

Follow Bill Helm on Twitter: @AZShutterbug42

