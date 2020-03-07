OFFERS
Arizona Flywheelers lend a hand to Mingus Union H.S.

Arizona Flywheelers President Gary Covert, left, recently presented $1,000 to Mingus Union High School for its career and technical education programs – known as CTE. Accepting the check, Andy Hooton, Mingus Union auto instructor. Also pictured, from left, Mingus Union’s Eric Banuelos, Rynnie Scott, Jeff Neugebauer and Rick Finney, Arizona Flywheelers members Jack Castimore, Steve Rench and Kelly Somers, and Mingus Union’s Steve Kuntz and Michael Garcia. VVN/Bill Helm

By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: March 7, 2020 4 p.m.

Arizona Flywheelers President Gary Covert, left, recently presented $1,000 to Mingus Union High School for its career and technical education programs – known as CTE.

Accepting the check were Andy Hooton, Mingus Union auto instructor; Mingus Union’s Eric Banuelos, Rynnie Scott, Jeff Neugebauer, Steve Kuntz, Michael Garcia and Rick Finney and Arizona Flywheelers members Jack Castimore, Steve Rench and Kelly Somers.

The donation from the Arizona Flywheelers, Hooton said, helps cover dual enrollment tuition for the school’s CTE students.

Nearly 600 students are enrolled in career and technical education classes at Mingus Union, classes that include automotive, agriculture, welding, business, technical theater, sports medicine, digital media, and computer-aided drafting (CAD) and design.

More like this story

