Arizona Flywheelers lend a hand to Mingus Union H.S.
Arizona Flywheelers President Gary Covert, left, recently presented $1,000 to Mingus Union High School for its career and technical education programs – known as CTE.
Accepting the check were Andy Hooton, Mingus Union auto instructor; Mingus Union’s Eric Banuelos, Rynnie Scott, Jeff Neugebauer, Steve Kuntz, Michael Garcia and Rick Finney and Arizona Flywheelers members Jack Castimore, Steve Rench and Kelly Somers.
The donation from the Arizona Flywheelers, Hooton said, helps cover dual enrollment tuition for the school’s CTE students.
Nearly 600 students are enrolled in career and technical education classes at Mingus Union, classes that include automotive, agriculture, welding, business, technical theater, sports medicine, digital media, and computer-aided drafting (CAD) and design.
