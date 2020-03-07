Camp Verde boys hoops racks up region honors
Led by senior shooting guard Jason Collier, Camp Verde High boys basketball was well represented in the Central Region honors.
The region champions had five players receive recognition, including three All-Region performers and the Region Player of the Year in Collier. It’s the second straight season he’s won Region Player of the Year.
Collier was first team, along with sophomore forward/guard Chino Salas-Zorrilla. Sophomore Cristoph Castro was second team All-Central.
Senior center C.J. Bast and junior forward Mason Rayburn were honorable mention.
Steve Silvernail, from Glendale Prep, was Region Coach of the Year, Matthew Hawkins, of Glendale Prep won Region Defensive Player of the Year and Scottsdale Prep’s Tommy Whitley took home Region Offensive Player of the Year.
Camp Verde and Glendale Prep both had five players honored, though GP had four All-Region players to the Cowboys’ three.
Last season Collier was also first team, Salas-Zorrilla was second team and Bast was honorable mention. In 2017-18, Collier was second team All-Region.
