OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, March 07
Weather  61.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Camp Verde boys hoops racks up region honors

VVN/James Kelley

VVN/James Kelley

mugshot photo
By James Kelley | jameskelley520
Originally Published: March 7, 2020 1:52 p.m.

Led by senior shooting guard Jason Collier, Camp Verde High boys basketball was well represented in the Central Region honors.

The region champions had five players receive recognition, including three All-Region performers and the Region Player of the Year in Collier. It’s the second straight season he’s won Region Player of the Year.

Collier was first team, along with sophomore forward/guard Chino Salas-Zorrilla. Sophomore Cristoph Castro was second team All-Central.

Senior center C.J. Bast and junior forward Mason Rayburn were honorable mention.

Steve Silvernail, from Glendale Prep, was Region Coach of the Year, Matthew Hawkins, of Glendale Prep won Region Defensive Player of the Year and Scottsdale Prep’s Tommy Whitley took home Region Offensive Player of the Year.

Camp Verde and Glendale Prep both had five players honored, though GP had four All-Region players to the Cowboys’ three.

Last season Collier was also first team, Salas-Zorrilla was second team and Bast was honorable mention. In 2017-18, Collier was second team All-Region.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Camp Verde boys basketball stockpile Central Region honors
Collier named All-Central, Wall Coach of the Year for Camp Verde boys basketball
Camp Verde girls hoops wins region with sweep of No. 5 Valley Lutheran
High school sports roundup: Camp Verde girls hoops continues roll
Camp Verde baseball racks up Central Region honors
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News