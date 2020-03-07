Commentary: Afterschool activities offer lifeline for many students

Hope saw her mother buried at 6. At 7, she met her father for the first time in the visiting room of the prison in Florence.

By 8, she was hard, angry. Her teachers had enough, and understandably so. She was disruptive to the class and spent an increasing amount of time in the principal’s office. She didn’t want to go home.

Hope had a vicious tongue by fourth grade, knowing all too well how to say hurtful things to both children and adults. She pushed away everyone, those who wanted to hurt and those who wanted to help; it didn’t matter, since there was too thin of a line between trust and tragedy in Hope’s world.

It was a defense mechanism. It was all she knew, and she will always have a little of this.

When Hope was 10, two things happened, or rather, two people happened in her life.

The first was getting into the Big Sisters program. Her Big was a retired educator from back east who just happened to come with a furry friend named Pepper.

The second person to come into Hope’s life was her principal, who had grown close and gotten to know her during their many hours together in the office.

By all accounts, it was frustrating. Hope continued to have issues but they seemed to be happening a little less frequently, yet still overwhelming for all. One day the principal asked her, almost as a last resort, what it was that Hope wanted to do. A good question, why not ask the kid?

Hope said that she really liked crafts and would like to have an after school club. Together, she and her principal made this happen.

Hope drew up the plans for the class: what they would do and where they would do it. The craft club one semester led to yoga, math, games, and sports clubs in the next, with Hope providing the plans for these as well.

Three years later, these clubs operate across our community providing healthy after school activities and hope to every child in every school in our district.

These past three years have seen our district significantly increase the offerings of after school programs in our schools. Sports offerings have more than tripled in size. Each campus has the opportunity for baseball, softball, soccer, track, cross-country, basketball and volleyball.

These offerings now reach down into the fifth grade for both boys and girls, with some schools running developmental programs for even younger students.

While traditional sports have expanded, so have many other creative types of activities in our district’s schools. Today, mountain bike and running clubs are active at all of our campuses.

Kids are reading with our senior volunteers and bridging generational divides. They are building robots, playing board games, and performing random acts of kindness. And our gardening, yoga, dance, and even hula clubs can be found keeping kids burning off a little more of their energy. More kids now than ever in the history of our district participate in an after-school activity.

Thirty years ago in Iceland, they too had the idea, not unlike Hope’s principal, of asking the kids what would keep them from roaming the streets and causing trouble.

Their answers were not unlike Hope’s in that they also wanted more and better things to do with their time. Since then, Iceland has gone from the country with one of the highest teen substance abuse rates in the world to among the lowest.

This is a remarkable achievement in a relatively short amount of time.

Today, Hope is 13 and in seventh grade. She continues to have her challenges, but she has learned and is learning to regulate herself.

She participates in sports and clubs and is now learning to ride and care for horses. She has the same principal who checks on her daily, and her Big and Pepper are still in her life. She has found some stability and she has found some love.

She can still be, as my grandma Jessie used to say, “a little stinker.” But don’t we all have a little stinker in us?

Steve King is the superintendent of the Cottonwood-OakCreek School district.