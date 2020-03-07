Gayle Glomski’s Second Harvest wins ‘Moonshot’ contest

CLARKDALE — Gayle Glomski was chosen as the Verde Valley Regional Economic Organization’s Moonshot AZ 2020 Pioneer Pitch first-place winner Friday night at Yavapai College’s Verde Valley campus.

Glomski’s business, Second Harvest, was created with the intention to utilize wine pomace into both cosmetic and edible products for health and wellness concerned customers. This includes a body butter, lip butter and wine powder full of vitamins, she said at the event.

Glomki’s husband, Eric, and she run Page Springs Cellars in Page Springs where Eric is the owner and director of winegrowing and she is conductor of Massage and Yoga.

Glomski said the obstacle of growing her Second Harvest business is the need to purchase higher volume equipment and creating a larger space for production.

Seventeen businesses participated in this year’s Moonshot presented by the Small Business Development Center at Yavapai College and the Verde Valley Regional Economic Organization.

New this year is a Sustainability Entrepreneur Award, which was also won by Glomski.

Second Place for the Sustainability Entrepreneur Award went to Morgan Bailey and John Chorlton, presenters, with team members Donita Coburn-Amadio, Paul Amadio, Noah Suby and Holly Vaughan, Verde Valley School “Dirt Project.”

The workshops for Moonshop were held at the college Thursday where the businesses focused on their business plans, financial projections, financing and the “pitch.” The event is based on the TV show Shark Tank.

Prizes included cash, scholarships, software, chamber memberships, business cards, consulting, accounting, tax preparation, photography and dinner at Blazin’ M Ranch.

Second place went to Laurie Altringer of Science Vortex Verde Valley.

Third place went to Melanie Korzep, Fabulosity.

Fourth place was awarded to the Verde Valley School “Dirt Project” Morgan Bailey and John Chorlton were the presenters. Other team members were Donita Coburn-Amadia, Paul Amadio, Noah Suby and Holly Vaughan.

Fifth place went to Amber Brandt of AB Massage Therapy.