Subscribe Now
Jaxton Lovett wins annual Future Chefs Challenge

By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: March 7, 2020 3:07 p.m.

Wednesday, Jaxton Lovett, a first-grade student from Dr. Daniel Bright School in Cottonwood, won the Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge for the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District’s division for his peanut butter and fruit tacos.

Creating specialties such as muscle mac dogs, tuna sailboats, ferocious macerocious, and cod cakes, five of the district’s students reimagined their favorite school lunch. Other contestants include Mountain View Preparatory students Kelsey Christianson, fifth grade; Halo Pitroff, second grade; and Lennon Blackey, first grade; as well as Cottonwood Community School fourth-grader Prestyn Beveridge.

Each of the contestants received goodie bags consisting of Sodexo fun gear, pencils, smart snacks, Frisbees and will be awarded a costume T-shirt and be able to take home there chef coat, new paring knife and kitchen tools to continue cooking healthy meals at home.

Lovett also won a 15-piece nonstick cookware set, 13-piece mixing bowl set, flexible cutting mats, Silicone pot holders, Fitbit 2 Ace Tracker and a Kid Chef: The Food Kids Cookbook.

Lovett will be considered for 40 regional finalist awards and compete for the public’s vote on SodexoUSA.com and have the chance to win additional prizes.

View Bill Helm's photos from the event:

https://www.verdenews.com/photos/galleries/2020/mar/07/2020-sodexo-future-chefs-challenge-cottonwood-oak-/

