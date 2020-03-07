Mingus Union alum Zielinski wins NJCAA national player of the week
TWIN FALLS, Idaho – College of Southern Idaho’s Nikki Zielinski had a big weekend in helping the Golden Eagle Softball team to a sweep of College of Southern Nevada.
For her efforts, the Mingus Union alumnae was named NJCAA National Player of the Week.
The shortstop hit five home runs in the series, including four in a row last Saturday. She finished the weekend with a .667 batting average and had 12 RBI, a double, a triple and two stolen bases.
Overall it was a solid weekend for the team as a whole. The Golden Eagles pounded 18 home runs and hit .479 at the plate heading into their series with Salt Lake CC this past weekend.
Zielinski also won NJCAA National Player of the Week last March as a freshman.
- Four-year-old victim in Clarkdale domestic incident dies
- Man killed by Clarkdale police officer
- Failure to yield by California woman results in death of Cottonwood man
- Suspect(s) sought in Camp Verde drive-by shooting
- Clarkdale PD to host public forum on officer-involved shooting
- Cornville man arrested for shooting neighbor
- Motorcyclist killed in Cottonwood wreck
- Cottonwood man booked on kidnapping, robbery, drug charges
- No rider found at scene of wreck
- Five-year-old girl dies from injuries in Monday collision
- Man killed by Clarkdale police officer
- Motorcyclist killed in Cottonwood wreck
- Five-year-old girl dies from injuries in Monday collision
- Four-year-old victim in Clarkdale domestic incident dies
- Failure to yield by California woman results in death of Cottonwood man
- Two adults, 5-year-old injured in Cornville collision
- Cottonwood man plans drive-in movie theater in Camp Verde
- Influenza hits Verde Valley hard
- That ‘boom’ you heard: Authorities suspect meteor caused mystery explosion
- Cottonwood mayor hears ‘Pin Drop’ on new travel trailer career
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: