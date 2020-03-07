Mingus Union alum Zielinski wins NJCAA national player of the week

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – College of Southern Idaho’s Nikki Zielinski had a big weekend in helping the Golden Eagle Softball team to a sweep of College of Southern Nevada.

For her efforts, the Mingus Union alumnae was named NJCAA National Player of the Week.

The shortstop hit five home runs in the series, including four in a row last Saturday. She finished the weekend with a .667 batting average and had 12 RBI, a double, a triple and two stolen bases.

Overall it was a solid weekend for the team as a whole. The Golden Eagles pounded 18 home runs and hit .479 at the plate heading into their series with Salt Lake CC this past weekend.

Zielinski also won NJCAA National Player of the Week last March as a freshman.