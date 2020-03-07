OFFERS
Obituary: S.F.C. Floyd D. Washburn, 1937-2020

Originally Published: March 7, 2020 12:58 p.m.

A Green Beret has met his fate.

Sgt. First Class Floyd D. Washburn (Retired) passed on 18 Feb. 2020 where and how he wanted to go - in his chair in the Camp Verde home he built.

Floyd was born on 24 Nov. 1937 in Colerain Township, Ohio.

Floyd joined the US Army in 1952 and fought in Korea then rejoined the Army, became a Green Beret and served two tours in Vietnam.

Floyd was proud to be part of America’s Special Forces and his parachute wings and only retired due to injuries sustained during a mission.

He was a lifetime member of the Special Operations Association and a long term supporter of the Disabled American Veterans.

A long-time resident of Arizona, he spent his final years in the Verde Valley.

He is survived by his spouse, Ruby Washburn, his sons, Bruce Washburn and Carl Washburn, a daughter, Marie (Washburn) Claybourne and Ruby’s five children. Arizona cousins include Myron Johnson and Eugene Johnson and a granddaughter, Amanda Washburn, resides in Minnesota.

He was buried in the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona on 27 Feb. 2020 with full military honors.

Information provided by survivors.

