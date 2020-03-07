Police report includes trends, challenges for Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD — Social media continues to be a vehicle the Cottonwood Police Department uses to bring information to the public, Chief Steve Gesell said during Tuesday’s presentation to the Cottonwood Council as part of his annual report.

However, it is social media’s use as a tool to commit crime, he said, that continues to be a challenge.

“My teenager has Snapchat, with its images that are gone soon after you send them,” Gesell said. “There’s TikTok and Twitter and God knows what else. So please remain vigilant and know these vehicles are consistently used to victimize people, especially our youth.”

Gesell presented his department’s 49-page 2019 report and discussed some highlights at Tuesday’s regular Council meeting.

Residential burglaries declined 40 percent from 2018 to 2019. Gesell said the dismantling of “several” burglary crews, with the aid of the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, were the key to reducing that number.

There was a slight increase in the number of arrests for extreme driving under the influence, but a decrease from 45 to 28 in total DUI arrests.

Gesell said the number of reported sex crimes increased slightly. He attributes this to social media, especially communication between parents and neighbors, as well as a growing sentiment in the public that such reports will be taken seriously.

“People feel empowered to do something about this type of crime,” he said.

The chief highlighted the small number of officer-citizen interactions that involved anything termed “force.” Officers made 803 arrests in 2019, with only 27 involving force, or about 3.3 percent.

The department is wrapping the third year within its most recently created five-year plan. Gesell said he conducted an external and internal survey after he arrived in Cottonwood, which led to a citizens’ “police report card.” Gesell said he prefers to conduct those every five years in conjunction with new strategic plans.

Gesell said legal and illegal drug use continue to be factors in many arrests and other police issues. While total Cottonwood police arrests across the board were down, Cottonwood works directly with several other law enforcement agencies on special operations, and the nature of opioids and marijuana will continue to evolve.

“With marijuana, this isn’t 1960s stuff; this is highly concentrated THC,” he said. “We didn’t use to use the term ‘marijuana-induced psychosis, but now we do.”

Cottonwood Police – 2019 report

Selected statistics

CALLS FOR SERVICE (2018, 2019)

Total 911 calls received: 24,072; 25,022

Total law enforcement incidents dispatched, including dispatched calls and officer initiated calls, such as traffic stops: 16,589; 14,401

Vehicle accidents: 743, 863

Medical calls: 11,066; 9,861

Rescue Assignments: 173; 202

Vehicle Accidents (Fire/EMS Response):, 743, 863

Public Assist Calls (Fire/EMS Response): 2,109; 1,975

Types of incidents (2017, 2018, 2019)

AGGRAVATED ASSAULTS

Assault, firearm: 3, 0, 1

Assault, knife: 7, 3, 8

Assault, other weapon: 16, 23, 20

Assault, no weapon, aggravated, injury: 13, 7, 7

Assault on police, other weapon: 3, 2, 4

BURGLARIES

Residential, unlawful entry: 22, 52, 32

Residential, forcible entry, 0, 3, 0

Non-residential, unlawful entry: 12, 7, 9

Non-residential, forcible entry: 9, 8, 5

Attempted burglary, any location: 2, 2, 4

FRAUD

Fraud: 72, 115, 102

Forgery: 5, 10, 1

Fraud, impersonation: 1, 5, 3

Fraud, credit card/ATM: 5, 6, 3

Embezzlement: 6, 9, 4

TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS

DUI/Drugs: 1, 3, 3

DUI/Alcohol or drugs: 26, 44, 26

Aggravated DUI: 0, 0, 3

Extreme DUI (BAC higher than 0.15): 8, 7, 14

2019 only: 581 civil speeding tickets, 41 criminal speeding violations, 150 warnings

SEX OFFENSES

Sexual abuse, minor/ward: 4, 3, 1

Sex offenses: 23, 44, 47

DRUG OFFENSES

Sale/manufacture of methamphetamine: 18, 23, 20

Sale/manufacture of marijuana: 2, 3, 0

Possession of cocaine: 2, 10, 2

Possession of synthetic drugs: 0, 0, 2

Possession of paraphernalia: 12, 20, 10

Possession of other controlled substances: 8, 19, 13

Possession of marijuana: 40, 72, 35