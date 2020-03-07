Rants and Raves, weekend of March 8, 2020

Here's our first edition of Rants & Raves.

This is your chance to sound off in 40 words or less about what you like most, or least, about the Verde Valley, or to share your insights on the local, state and national news issues of the day.

As to what is, and what is not, allowed, we will follow the same basic guidelines as with letters to the editor: No attacks on private individuals or named businesses. No commercials or self-promotion attempts. No unsubstantiated or obviously false statements.

Submit RANTS & RAVES at verdenews.com/rants-and-raves or send an email to editorial@verdenews.com.

There is also a Rants & Raves link at the bottom of every story on our website.

Rants and Raves for the weekend of March 8, 2020

-He who talks the loudest and does not allow anyone else to speak wins! Note the Demo debates and the TV talk show panels. We no longer honor civility. Shame on us, we are the worst for it.

-I’ve been involved with law enforcement for 27 years. Domestic disturbance are the most dangerous. People should reserve judgment on the Clarkdale officer until they know more. I wish everyone could walk in an officer’s shoes on such a call.

-I see there is no weight or fitness requirement to be a Cottonwood police officer.

-Thanks to the (Yavapai County Planning and Zoning) Commission for listening to the residents of Rimrock/Lake Montezuma/McGuireville. The “self-appointed” grass roots, anti-PPE movement is supported by many more people than could attend the meeting due to their work schedules.

-I’m a Verde Valley resident for the past 14 years I’ve noticed some not so positive changes. Traffic rules ignored: Turn signals are now optional, as are headlights from dusk till dawn. Shopping carts not returned. Yard sale signs litter many corners.

-No reprimand for Butner, LeBeau … Of course! This is Trump country, where literally anything is rationalized. What other than that result could anyone possibly expect! No surprises here...very sorry for Mr. George, though, as I’m sure that’s not the case for him...

-I agree with the Feb. 21 editorial “Council sent wrong message with Butner, LeBeau decision.” The Council failed in its mission to “inspire public confidence in Camp Verde government.” Local, state and national governments are failing at this. Elected officials can get things done and still be respectful of others.

-Yes. CVTC should invoke censure on Butner and LeBeau. And good luck on Camp Verde finding volunteers or even people to run for office if they can be blindsided with unsubstantiated information. Also kudos to Ms Whatley!

-I recently moved here from another state. I am disappointed the criticism and judgment of people who are not natives. This is the culture you want to preserve? BTW, things always change. You can’t stop it.

-Jerome also needs to consider allowing tiny homes.

