Spring Creek Ranch water to be discussed by Cottonwood Council Tuesday

COTTONWOOD — Tuesday, the Cottonwood Council is set to take on a topic that has gotten the attention and, in many cases, raised the apprehension level, in other parts of the Verde Valley.

The first of only two items on the Council’s agenda for Tuesday’s 6 p.m. work session, to be held at the Council Chambers at 826 N. Main Street in Old Town Cottonwood, is a discussion and possible direction to staff regarding a request from the owners of the land known as Spring Creek Ranch — land that’s technically in Cornville, but close to Cottonwood, along State Route 89A.

Eric Borowsky, of Scottsdale, is the owner-developer of Spring Creek Ranch, and has applied for a planned area development zoning change to develop 282 acres for mixed uses, including more than 2,000 housing units, spread out over a 10-year period.

Borowsky is set to go before the Yavapai tentatively scheduled to be re-heard by the Yavapai County Planning and Zoning Commission on March 19 in Cottonwood. Borowsky’s initial plan, which included 1,850 manufactured home lots, 400 RV pads, plus 400 apartments and a 200-unit assisted living facility, was recommended for disapproval by a 5-4 count in December, and his second plan has about 1,000 fewer total units.

Cottonwood Utilities Director Tom Whitmer has had discussions with Borowsky about a well, storage reservoir, backup generator and distribution system for what was then planned to be a large-lot residential subdivision along Spring Creek that the City of Cottonwood has owned since the spring of 2009.

Tuesday’s work session — during which the Council cannot vote on any proposal nor decide to spend any funds — also includes scheduled presentations on behalf of 11 city departments as part of Cottonwood’s Fiscal 2021 budget process.

The water discussion will involve evaluating the costs and benefits of supplying potable water service to the large new proposed residential development, according to the agenda packet.

“At the time of the purchase, the total proposed development included approximately 90 custom home lots,” the packet states. “Since the City’s purchase of the well and equipment — along with an option for surface water rights that turned out to not be particularly good, where the option was not exercised — no development has taken place.” Borowsky is asking the Council to authorize staff to investigate and evaluate the advantages, risks, benefits and costs of providing potable water service to this proposed new development.

The city currently owns a well on the property along with a 250,000-gallon storage tank and a backup generator. Borowsky has two other wells on-site that he has indicated could be provided to the city, if Cottonwood is willing to provide drinkable water to the development.

Borowsky has also said publicly he has an interest in partnering with both the owner of the “89 & Vine” property or Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with in the development of a regional wastewater treatment plant. Both sites are already annexed and are part of the city of Cottonwood; the Verde Independent has been unsuccessful in making any contact with the Arizona firm that owns the “89 and Vine” land.

The Borowsky’s land is adjacent to acres of state trust and that the city has expressed an interest in annexing. If providing potable water service to the development is determined to be economically feasible, having potable water service available could add value to the trust land.

“The availability of a wastewater water treatment plant in close proximity, if the developer was to participate in the development of such a facility, would also likely enhance the value of the state land,” the packet states. “Providing potable water service to the 89A corridor also positions the city to manage the water resources of the region more effectively.”

The potential cost to the city is labeled as “unknown” in the packet.

Tuesday evening, not long after the Cottonwood Council’s work session begins, the Cornville Community Association will hold a planned public meeting of its own. Spring Creek Ranch is certain to be in the front of the minds of those who attend that meeting in the Oak Creek Elementary School multi-purpose room, set for 7 p.m.

A revised Spring Creek Ranch plan, submitted recently to Yavapai County Development Services, includes 1,500 total single-family manufactured or site-built residential lots, of which as many as 200 lots may be used for recreational vehicle visitors, plus 400 rental units and a 200-unit assisted-living facility.

Borowsky and his daughter, Lisa, have held several meetings with both the general public and stakeholder community groups with both of their proposals. One recent meeting, held on the ranch itself on Feb. 25, quickly dissolved when local residents expressed anger and skepticism at the Borowsky’s motives and the impact to the land and the community.

Those meetings are ongoing.

The Borowskys were set to meet with residents of Oak Creek Valley, a gated community built around both Spring Creek and Oak Creek, not far from the proposed development, Saturday afternoon.

There is likely to be a capacity crowd at the March 19 Yavapai County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting if Spring Creek Ranch is on the agenda, much as was the case at the December meeting.

Commissioner Curt Lindner will be traveling that day and won’t be at the meeting, and with Bruce George having recently resigned, there would be only eight Commissioners to vote on approval or disapproval of any applications.