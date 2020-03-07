OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, March 07
Weather  61.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Wheelmobile to visit Cliff Castle Casino

Wheel of Fortune’s Wheelmobile, the show’s promotional vehicle, will be in Arizona searching for contestants to play on America’s Game. The open auditions will take place on Sunday, March 8 at noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Cliff Castle Casino Hotel in Camp Verde. File photo

Wheel of Fortune’s Wheelmobile, the show’s promotional vehicle, will be in Arizona searching for contestants to play on America’s Game. The open auditions will take place on Sunday, March 8 at noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Cliff Castle Casino Hotel in Camp Verde. File photo

Originally Published: March 7, 2020 3:56 p.m.

CAMP VERDE — Wheel of Fortune’s Wheelmobile, the show’s promotional vehicle, will be in Arizona searching for contestants to play on America’s Game. The open auditions will take place on Sunday, March 8 at noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Cliff Castle Casino Hotel, 555 W. Middle Verde Road, Camp Verde.

The Wheelmobile brings the fun and excitement of the broadcast game show Wheel of Fortune to local fans. Viewers seeking a contestant-like experience will have the opportunity to show off their personality and puzzle-solving skills in front of Wheel of Fortune staff and be evaluated to move forward in the contestant audition process.

To audition, attendees need to fill out an application for the chance to have his or her name drawn at random to tryout on stage.

Wheel of Fortune’s promotions team will begin handing out applications one hour before each show begins and each show will last approximately one hour. Everyone who participates on stage will receive a prize. Those who submit an application and are not called up on stage can still be selected at random to be invited to a future final round of auditions when the show’s contestant producers return to the area.

The Wheelmobile event is family-friendly and the only live Wheel of Fortune experience open to all ages. The event will be held inside the Stargazer Pavilion at Cliff Castle.

Main entry for the event will be located at the southwest doorway entrance leading to the pavilion. Closest parking for the event will be available in the north parking lot adjacent to the pavilion.

Additional parking will be available near the casino, with overflow parking available in the parking structure.

In case of inclement weather, the event will move inside the conference room at Cliff Castle Casino Hotel.

Wheel of Fortune airs weeknights at 7 p.m. on 3TV. For more information on the Wheelmobile, tune into 3TV, log on to azfamily.com or visit wheeloffortune.com.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Taste of the Verde Valley
The Bull Bash is back
Casino hosts Taste of the Verde Valley harvest celebration Nov. 3
Feb. 23 grand opening planned for new Cliff Castle Casino Hotel
Trio of Latin dance groups take stage this weekend at Stargazer Pavilion
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News