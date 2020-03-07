Wheelmobile to visit Cliff Castle Casino

CAMP VERDE — Wheel of Fortune’s Wheelmobile, the show’s promotional vehicle, will be in Arizona searching for contestants to play on America’s Game. The open auditions will take place on Sunday, March 8 at noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Cliff Castle Casino Hotel, 555 W. Middle Verde Road, Camp Verde.

The Wheelmobile brings the fun and excitement of the broadcast game show Wheel of Fortune to local fans. Viewers seeking a contestant-like experience will have the opportunity to show off their personality and puzzle-solving skills in front of Wheel of Fortune staff and be evaluated to move forward in the contestant audition process.

To audition, attendees need to fill out an application for the chance to have his or her name drawn at random to tryout on stage.

Wheel of Fortune’s promotions team will begin handing out applications one hour before each show begins and each show will last approximately one hour. Everyone who participates on stage will receive a prize. Those who submit an application and are not called up on stage can still be selected at random to be invited to a future final round of auditions when the show’s contestant producers return to the area.

The Wheelmobile event is family-friendly and the only live Wheel of Fortune experience open to all ages. The event will be held inside the Stargazer Pavilion at Cliff Castle.

Main entry for the event will be located at the southwest doorway entrance leading to the pavilion. Closest parking for the event will be available in the north parking lot adjacent to the pavilion.

Additional parking will be available near the casino, with overflow parking available in the parking structure.

In case of inclement weather, the event will move inside the conference room at Cliff Castle Casino Hotel.

Wheel of Fortune airs weeknights at 7 p.m. on 3TV. For more information on the Wheelmobile, tune into 3TV, log on to azfamily.com or visit wheeloffortune.com.