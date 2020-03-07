Woman tries to bring joy to the community with heavily decorated car

COTTONWOOD - Julie Bower can’t buy frozen food because of the way her car looks.

That’s because every time she drives to Fry’s, people stop her in the parking lot to take pictures and talk to her about the toys on the hood, roof and trunk.

It’s hard to miss her driving down a Cottonwood street; there are thousands of toys glued to the artists’ 2008 Honda.

“I did it as a tribute to my parents,” Bower said. Her dad was an artist and painted several of their family’s cars when she was growing up in the 60s.

The Power Rangers to Minions to Pokemon, Super Mario, Star Wars, McDonald Happy Meals, Gremlins, Winnie the Pooh, Mr. Potato Head, Where the Wild Things Are characters and Sponge Bob take passers-by on a virtual trip through the history of toys in America.

The car even has a small gumball machine and toy ukulele stuck to the car — and both still function.

Tiny plastic toy soldiers battle other toy soldiers on the hood as “they” try to avoid the washer wipers.

The Barbie doll on the fender has lost her hair from years on the road.

“It’s amazing what exhaust will do” to toys on this car, she said.

“He was a big little kid,” Bower continued, and the Honda Sonata turned out to be the last car her mother would drive. “I did not know I would get this carried away.

“Usually people have fun” when they see the car, Bower said. “They laugh, they smile, there’s a couple of people that don’t like it I guess.

“I get notes left all the time: ‘Thank you so much,’ ‘I was having a horrible day,’ ‘You made my day,’ ‘I needed something to laugh at.’”

She hasn’t had any problem being pulled over by police, she said. Everything she does is legal so far. Bower said she uses a glue called E6000 adhesive and thinks she should be sponsored by them.

Bower said she doesn’t know exactly how many toys are stuck to her Honda. “I kind of wish I did know, and then I’d know how much money I’ve spent.”

She started buying the toys at the Dollar Store, but now she goes to Goodwill and some people give her toys to put on her car.

If someone gives her something that has meaning to them, she will put it on, Bower said.

She said she washes each toy with a wand when she washes the car.

Bower is an artist that does jewelry and ceramics and would help do cars for others if asked.

The car even has sound effects when she pulls out of a parking spot, which gives herself a wolf-whistle in case someone doesn’t a car with thousands of toys stuck to it.