OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, March 07
Weather  61.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Woman tries to bring joy to the community with heavily decorated car

Julie Bower poses with her car Friday. Her car can’t be missed in Cottonwood; she said he has thousands of toys glued to the car to try to bring joy to the people around her. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

Julie Bower poses with her car Friday. Her car can’t be missed in Cottonwood; she said he has thousands of toys glued to the car to try to bring joy to the people around her. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

mugshot photo
By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: March 7, 2020 5:03 p.m.

Toy car in Cottonwood by Verde News

COTTONWOOD - Julie Bower can’t buy frozen food because of the way her car looks.

That’s because every time she drives to Fry’s, people stop her in the parking lot to take pictures and talk to her about the toys on the hood, roof and trunk.

It’s hard to miss her driving down a Cottonwood street; there are thousands of toys glued to the artists’ 2008 Honda.

“I did it as a tribute to my parents,” Bower said. Her dad was an artist and painted several of their family’s cars when she was growing up in the 60s.

The Power Rangers to Minions to Pokemon, Super Mario, Star Wars, McDonald Happy Meals, Gremlins, Winnie the Pooh, Mr. Potato Head, Where the Wild Things Are characters and Sponge Bob take passers-by on a virtual trip through the history of toys in America.

The car even has a small gumball machine and toy ukulele stuck to the car — and both still function.

Tiny plastic toy soldiers battle other toy soldiers on the hood as “they” try to avoid the washer wipers.

The Barbie doll on the fender has lost her hair from years on the road.

“It’s amazing what exhaust will do” to toys on this car, she said.

“He was a big little kid,” Bower continued, and the Honda Sonata turned out to be the last car her mother would drive. “I did not know I would get this carried away.

“Usually people have fun” when they see the car, Bower said. “They laugh, they smile, there’s a couple of people that don’t like it I guess.

“I get notes left all the time: ‘Thank you so much,’ ‘I was having a horrible day,’ ‘You made my day,’ ‘I needed something to laugh at.’”

She hasn’t had any problem being pulled over by police, she said. Everything she does is legal so far. Bower said she uses a glue called E6000 adhesive and thinks she should be sponsored by them.

Bower said she doesn’t know exactly how many toys are stuck to her Honda. “I kind of wish I did know, and then I’d know how much money I’ve spent.”

She started buying the toys at the Dollar Store, but now she goes to Goodwill and some people give her toys to put on her car.

If someone gives her something that has meaning to them, she will put it on, Bower said.

She said she washes each toy with a wand when she washes the car.

Bower is an artist that does jewelry and ceramics and would help do cars for others if asked.

The car even has sound effects when she pulls out of a parking spot, which gives herself a wolf-whistle in case someone doesn’t a car with thousands of toys stuck to it.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

State Senate OKs bill benefiting private well owners
Mingus Union girls golf shines in second match
Prescott’s Karen Fann selected Senate president
"Can you hear me now"
Learning Through Play
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News