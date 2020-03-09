Camp Verde school board considers splitting superintendent, middle school principal into two jobs as both currently held by Danny Howe
CAMP VERDE — Tuesday, the Camp Verde School Board will consider whether Danny Howe should continue serving as both middle school principal and the district’s administrator-in-charge.
The Camp Verde School Board will meet in the library of the district’s multi-use complex, 280 Camp Lincoln Road.
A 29-year employee of the district, Howe taught mathematics and science for 19 years before he became principal of the district’s middle school. In February 2018, Howe took over as the district’s administrator-in-charge.
According to the district’s Tuesday agenda, the Camp Verde School Board will discuss whether Howe should be expected to handle both responsibilities for the 2020-2021 school year.
The Camp Verde School Board will also consider approving the district’s 2020-2021 school calendar, as well as the 2020-2021 calendar for South Verde High School and Camp Verde Online.
The district governing board will first meet at 6:30 p.m. for a work session to discuss the district’s technology needs and administrative plans for infrastructure, as well as technology curriculum. Tuesday’s regular meeting begins at 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s agenda can be found at campverdeschools.net.
