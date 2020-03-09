Heavy rain headed to Verde Valley this week

VERDE VALLEY — By Tuesday morning, Northern Arizona is forecast to receive the most precipitation in several weeks.

In addition to some snow at elevations of 8,000 feet or higher, lower elevations will get plenty of rain, with waterways rising by one to four feet.

Dan LeBlanc, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Flagstaff, said the first phase of the storm will roll in from Southern California, and will hit the Verde Valley beginning Tuesday morning at about 5 a.m.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, there were no flash-flood or flood warnings in place for any waterways in the valley.

“By late afternoon Tuesday, if there are any water levels rising, this is when we’ll start to see it,” he said.

From 11 p.m. Monday through 11 p.m. Friday, 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain are forecast. LeBlanc said there will be a lull Wednesday night into Thursday.

“The second part of the system is a little cooler,” LeBlanc said. “It will start impacting the Verde Valley on Thursday afternoon. That phase is more likely to produce thunderstorms.”

Wet Beaver Creek start rise 6 p.m. Tuesday. West Clear Creek 5 a.m. Wednesday. Both are forecast to rise by about four feet during that time.

“The first rain of the week will be more sustained, rather than short bursts,” LeBlanc said.

Never cross washes or areas where water is rushing across, he reminds residents.

“Anyone driving Tuesday night, into Tuesday morning, should be extra-vigilant,” LeBlanc said.

Paul Jungen, an engineer with the Yavapai County Flood Control District, said anyone who lives in low-lying areas, such as Rimrock near Wet Beaver Creek, likely knows how rises from a slow-moving storm can sneak up on residents.

“Four feet in rise looks the same at the end, whether it happens quickly or slowly,” Jungen said.

Charts and maps will be updated regularly online at weather.ycflood.com.

“We work hard on that site, and have added a lot of interactive features,” Jungen said.