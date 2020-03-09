Public Health confirms third case of COVID-19 involves member of school community

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Health Services announced Sunday that a K-12 student of their school community who was one of the two individuals identified as having a presumptive positive test for COVID-19 on Saturday, March 7.

In a news release, AZDHS said state and local health officials have been working with the administration of American Leadership Academy, Ironwood K-12 campus, regarding an individual who did not have severe illness and has fully recovered from the virus. Because the individual was not on campus while ill, Public Health believes the risk to others, outside of close contacts, of getting COVID-19 from this person is low.

As the school recently started spring break, administrators will have time to fully implement public health recommendations before school is back in session.

The Ironwood administration has proactively taken steps to ensure the safety of the families and staff, including cleaning all areas of the campus, establishing enhanced daily cleaning of high-touch surfaces, adding hand-sanitizing stations to hallways, and incorporating routine hand hygiene practices throughout the day when students return.

State and local public health are actively investigating to identify any close contacts that may have been exposed.

Leslie Horton of Yavapai County Public Health told the Verde Independent no COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed in the Verde Valley.

Identified individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms. Any members of the community who are sick with fever, shortness of breath and cough should call their health care provider who can help determine if COVID-19 testing is needed.

Ironwood families and staff will receive a letter from the school with information on what they need to know and how they can prevent the spread of COVID-19.

COVID-19 spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms are thought to appear within two to 14 days after exposure and consist of fever, cough, runny nose, and difficulty breathing.

Those considered at risk for contracting the virus are individuals with travel to an area where COVID-19 is spreading or individuals in close contact with a person under investigation for the COVID-19.

The best ways to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases are to:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• If you have recently traveled to an area where COVID-19 is spreading and have developed fever with cough or shortness of breath within 14 days of your travel or have had contact with someone who is suspected to have COVID-19, stay home and call your healthcare provider.

• If you do not have a healthcare provider, you may need to be seen at your local hospital emergency room/urgent care center. Call the emergency room/urgent care center to get instructions before going in.

For the latest information about COVID-19, go online to azhealth.gov/covid19.

Yavapai County Public Health can be reached at 928-771-3122.