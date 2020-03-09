Silent Witness offers $1,000 reward for Camp Verde home shooting
CAMP VERDE — The Camp Verde Marshall’s Office needs your help finding the suspect(s) involved in the Feb. 28 shooting into a Camp Verde home.
At approximately 5:16 a.m., Camp Verde Marshal’s deputies responded to a report of shots fired at a residence located in the 4000 block of East Canyon Drive.
According to a news release from Yavapai Silent Witness Chris Wilson, several residents were “inside and sleeping at the time of the shooting, including small children.”
The unknown suspect(s) “shot several rounds at or into the residence from what is believed to be a vehicle passing by,” the news release stated. At least one bullet was recovered inside the residence during the investigation.
The vehicle is believed to be a gray sedan or possibly a loud “grumbling” truck, Wilson stated. “The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office urges citizens in the vicinity to review any video recording systems for the reported date and time.”
Anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest in this case could earn a $1,000 reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com.
All calls are anonymous.
