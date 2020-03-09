VERDE HERITAGE 1960: CLARKDALE; Webb and Knapp

"A national advertising campaign to attract heavy and light industry to the Verde Valley will be undertaken by Webb and Knapp, Inc., a company spokesman announced yesterday. The company will attempt to encourage industries which will go hand in hand with the Phoenix Cement plant and the proposed Zeckendorf steel mill at Clarkdale. the announcement said."

"'In general the campaign will be designed to bring to the public's attention the great attractions and resources Clarkdale and the surrounding area has for industry and pleasant living. We feel sure the campaign will stimulate increased activity in the area,' the announcement continued."

"Meanwhile, Clarkdale Realty, Inc., announced this week that sales on Clarkdale's new subdivision will start in almost two weeks, as soon as it is approved by F.H.A."

"Lots in the subdivision, located on Forest Service Hill between Clarkdale and Jerome, range in size from slightly under a half acre to nearly an acre. It is located within the Clarkdale town limits, will have sidewalks and paved streets, as well as all town utilities and services. A minimum priced home in the subdivision will be $22,500 plus the cost of the lot. The lot cost has not been released."

"Another subdivision for homes priced from $10,000 to $14,000 is being planned for Clarkdale, the announcement said."

NEW GENERAL MANAGER OF CLARKDALE REALTY, INC.

"Webb and Knapp, largest real estate firm in the nation, yesterday announced the appointment of Milton O. 'Bud' Lindner, Jr., as vice president and general manager of Clarkdale Realty, Inc. Lindner replaces William F. Campbell, who resigned to accept a position as president of Lane Title and Trust in Phoenix. Clarkdale Realty is a subsidiary of Webb and Knapp."

"Bud Lindner will be 33 next month, and has served as mayor of Clarkdale since it was incorporated in July, 1957. His appointment will be effective March 15. Mr. Lindner said he plans to resign as mayor and a member of the council. He will not be a candidate for the election scheduled for April 18."

"'I am looking forward to being part of the great development Webb and Knapp has in mind for Clarkdale and the Verde Valley,' Lindner said."

"Bud Lindner is married and the father of two children. He is a graduate of Clarkdale High School [1945], where he was student body president. He attended the University of Arizona where he was active in athletics and graduated from the General Motors Institute at Flint, Michigan. Presently he is vice president and general manager of Lindner Motors, Inc., in Cottonwood and Clarkdale. He is a member of the board of directors of the Chamber of Commerce for the Verde Valley. He is a Mason and a member of the Elks Lodge."

"The Webb and Knapp announcement said Lindner will be in charge of the entire Clarkdale operation with the exception of the smelter site, where William Zeckendorf, president of Webb and Knapp, announced in September a steel plant will be built."

"CLARKDALE DOUBLES SIZE TUESDAY NIGHT"

"Clarkdale Town Council Tuesday signed an annexation ordinance that will more than double the size of the town. The new area annexed, belonging mostly to Clarkdale Realty, is 2.31 square miles. The old town limits involved an area of 1.95 square miles."

"The council also granted permission to Town Clerk, H. V. Young, to contact the State Tax Commission for permission to exceed the sanitation department budget. Young explained the department exceeds its budget because workers had difficulty in picking up garbage when the alleys were torn up to put in gas mains, and then heavy moisture which made them impassable at times."

"An appropriation of $600 was set aside for a Fourth of July fireworks display, similar to the one sponsored last year by the town. The council will also request permission from Phelps Dodge Corporation officials to clear land at Peck's Lake for better parking facilities."

(The Verde Independent; Cottonwood; Thursday, March 10, 1960; page 1.)