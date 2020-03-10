Adoption Spotlight for March 11, 2020: Elijah

These are Arizona’s children: A thoughtful and affectionate boy, Elijah is a good friend who likes to make people laugh.

He enjoys school and loves a good challenge, which is why math and science are his favorite subject.

Elijah would love a forever family who will love and cherish him and allow him to stay close to his Native American heritage.

Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.