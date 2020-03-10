Camp Verde girls basketball dominates region awards

Camp Verde High girls basketball nearly swept the Central Region awards.

The region champions featured the Region Player of the Year in senior center Jacy Finley, the Region Coach of the Year in Mark Showers and the Region Offensive Player of the Year, senior point guard Tanna Decker. Faith Measel from Valley Lutheran won the other region award, Region Defensive Player of the Year.

Senior point guard Amanda Lozanilla and sophomore guard Shelly Warfield were first team All-Region. Senior shooting guard Lauren Ontiveros was second team All-Central.

Last season Decker was also Region Offensive Player of the Year. Also in 2018-19, Decker and Finley were first team All-Region and Warfield was honorable mention.

Two years ago Decker and Finley were first team All-Region and Lozanilla was second. In 2016-17, Showers was also Region Coach of the Year. Decker was first team All-Region and Lozanilla were honorable mention.