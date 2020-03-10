OFFERS
Drivers ID'd in Feb. 10 Cornville Road collision

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, toxicology reports have not yet been completed for Jill Knox, 46, of Rimrock, who was driving the Chevy Suburban on the left in this Feb. 10 collision on Cornville Road. The wreck claimed the life to Knox’s 5-year-old daughter. YCSO courtesy photo

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, toxicology reports have not yet been completed for Jill Knox, 46, of Rimrock, who was driving the Chevy Suburban on the left in this Feb. 10 collision on Cornville Road. The wreck claimed the life to Knox’s 5-year-old daughter. YCSO courtesy photo

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: March 10, 2020 8:29 a.m.

VERDE VALLEY — Both drivers have been identified in a Feb. 10 collision that claimed the life of a 5-year-old Rimrock girl.

Jill Knox, 46, of Rimrock, has not been charged criminally after the head-on-collision that happened Cornville Road near Kimberly’s Way, less than two miles from I-17, according to Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn.

About three days after the wreck, family of the girl, decided to take the girl off of life support. Both Knox and the driver of the 2007 Ford F-150 involved in the wreck — Chad Kime, 37, of Prescott — were initially flown to Flagstaff Medical Center in serious condition with multiple injuries.

Initial YCSO reports from the crash scene said that Knox admitted earlier use of pain pills and medical marijuana, prior to getting behind the wheel of a 2012 Chevy Suburban, and that the 5-year-old was in a regular seat in the Suburban, as opposed to a child safety seat.

Knox’s vehicle allegedly crossed the centerline along Cornville Road and struck Kime’s pickup truck head-on. Her vehicle is facing east, but in the westbound lane, in photographs of the wreck.

Knox’s child was transported to Verde Valley Medical Center with CPR underway, stabilized and then flown to Phoenix Children’s Hospital with apparent internal bleeding, reports said.

Fire personnel from Verde Valley Fire and Copper Canyon Fire had to use hydraulic tools to remove the occupants from both vehicles.

Deputies located evidence of drug use in the mother's purse, along with medical marijuana prescriptions. Witnesses told deputies the Suburban was weaving earlier on Cornville Road, at Page Springs Road in Cornville, and had crossed over the centerline several times.

