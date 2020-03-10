Former masseur to be sentenced April 7
Former Sedona spa massage therapist convicted on three counts of sex offenses
CAMP VERDE — A man recently convicted on three felony charges stemming from acts he committed while giving women massages has a sentencing date.
Aaron Orrico, 49, is set to be sentenced Monday, April 7, 4 p.m., by Division 7 Yavapai Superior Court Judge Michael Bluff.
Orrico was employed by a Sedona spa when he inappropriately touched two women he was massaging in 2016. He was arrested in November of that year. A third woman was touched by Orrico in a similar way while he was working at another Sedona spa; all three women said they filed police reports on the incidents.
A jury found Orrico guilty of three counts of felony sex offenses on Feb. 25 in Bluff’s courtroom. A separate eight-person jury awarded the two women, identified in court documents as M.N. and S.Y., nearly $5 million in damages in September 2019.
The criminal case is restricted from public Internet-viewable access pursuant to Rule 123 for confidentiality.
In the aggravation phase of the criminal trial, the jury determined all three victims suffered emotional harm, and that Orrico was “in a position of trust.”
The woman identified in court documents as “M.N.,” a Massachusetts resident, said Orrico touched and fondled her during a massage in February 2016.
She told him, “No thanks.” His alleged response was to whisper in her ear “I hope I didn’t offend you.” She reported the incident to the spa and to the Sedona Police Department. Orrico denied the allegations.
The second alleged incident happened in June of the same year, when a woman identified as “S.Y.,” an Arizona resident, said he touched her inappropriately during a massage session.
Orrico’s response to her was, according to the suit, was that he “only wanted to make her feel good.” The woman said she reported the incident to the spa and was told this was the first time anyone had claimed Orrico had engaged in any type of sexual conduct with a client.
The lawsuit said a third woman, who is not a plaintiff and is identified as “P.W.,” also was inappriately touched and fondled later that year, in November. All three women said they filed police reports on the incidents; P.W. was not a plaintiff in the civil suit.
Orrico had his massage license taken away, having only held that since 2014.
Orrico was also charged with three counts of sexual assault, all occurring in 2016.
