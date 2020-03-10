Letter: Cult of Trump fueled entirely by grievance politics

Editor:

I saw a couple of letters where Trumpies were complaining about how evil libs were so full of hate for their dear leader.

One of the writers followed his complaint about all that hate and “Trump derangement syndrome” by referring to stalwart Republicans and even an arguable hero like McCain as “Traitors.”

Feel the love.

Of course, all this sniveling for some vicarious victim-wannabe is in support of a Trump who is noted for being a vulgar troll whose daily actions mock a humiliated Melania’s “Be Best” campaign.

And, that doesn’t even address the way Trump is a bootlicker for dictators like Putin or Li’l Kim, or the way he used tax dollars to extort a foreign nation to find dirt on a political rival or the rampant corruption of his administration that includes recent revelations of charging the Secret Service $628,000 to stay at his properties at exorbitant rates.

While I’m at it, I thought I’d debunk some of the spin that was regurgitated from the State Media at Faux Gnus.

First, there is the whimper that all politicians lie.

You can tell the weakness of this argument by the way Trumpies all have to use the same Obama claim you could keep your doctor. trump, of course, provides a smorgasbord of lies to choose from.

Then, we get the claim that Obama also kept children in cages. Of course, Obama only kept children for whom no parent or guardian could be found, while Trump and Sessions expanded the program.

In the end, the cult of Trump is fueled entirely by grievance politics. He comforts the angry white males who see the erosion of their traditional privileges and advantages.

Suddenly, a woman or person of color might get to be the boss simply because they are better qualified.

Unable to compete on a level playing field, they turn to a Trump who promises them a scapegoat in every pot. He gives them someone to blame for their inadequacies, and they “hate” anyone who insists their emperor is naked, even as they insist they are the real victims here.

Glenn Boyer

Clarkdale