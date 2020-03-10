Letter: High-density development creates myriad problems for Rimrock community

Editor:

The issue of the 293 exit going north off the I-17 is a huge problem when one exits off the 293 to proceed into the Rimrock-Lake Montezuma communities because of bottle necking, which also involves traffic traveling from the Cornville Road to also enter the BC Road driving to Rimrock-Lake Montezuma or to enter the 293 going north.

There bottle necking happens when the home bound traffic piles up when someone is waiting to enter onto the I17 going No. while waiting for the oncoming traffic coming out of the BC Road - those who are on their way to work. It causes traffic to build up on the Cornville road and at the 293 off-ramp exit itself.

One time, because it is not clear about getting onto the I-17 North on- ramp, a driver passed it, picked up his speed thinking he was getting ready to get the on-ramp, realized his error, got confused, caused an accident and broken bones. The poor guy ended up in one of the business’ parking lots.

We are not immune to wrong-way drivers either getting onto the 293 exit off-ramp because it is confusing after coming in from the Cornville Road or getting off the I-17 North thinking the off-ramp is the entrance for the I-17 North.

Then there is the problem of the I17 going South. The exit is too short to stay safely on it until one is allowed to move over left into the lane. Many times, there are 18 wheelers who cannot move over and are going the maximum speed while the driver trying to enter the freeway hangs by at a speed not fast enough to enter at the traffic speed others are going - with a hill.

I heard a funny story recently about some folks being asked if they would be a sacrifice and offer to get themselves killed on that exit so the county would be moved, even the slightest, to remedy that disturbing and dangerous problem. To date, no takers.

With the ongoing developments in the Rimrock area now, that traffic load from them is part of the problem. The growth has been so rapid that we have not had time to even assimilate that load.

Then there is the two-lane bridge over the Beaver Creek where the traffic is at a crawl because of the businesses.

There is a small community of businesses on both sides of the BC Road near the 293 exit aka McGuireiville. The gas station, an auto repair shop, antique stores, a restaurant, clothing store, and a feed store represent the businesses. There can be quite a wait to turn into and exit from them. If one parks in the lot in front of the businesses, getting ready to back out on the BC Road is an exercise in futility.

There is a crosswalk but forget it if someone wants to use it - they can continue aging as they wait. It isn’t pretty.

The road going into Rimrock, to Montezuma Estates and down in the Lake Montezuma is a two-way road - some places have turn lanes, but they are short distanced.

Rezoning Rimrock Properties, LLC for a high-density development could potentially mean 300 to 500 more cars on the BC Road and 293 freeway debacle for us in Rimrock rather than for the 27 homes for which the property is currently zoned. We do not have the infrastructure to handle an influx of population of a large multi-family complex that means more vehicles not only the BC Rd., the 293 problems, but the entire infrastructure.

Until and unless the county reconfigures the 293 exit for safety and amount of traffic it presently handles, widens the roads into and out of the community, conscientiously gives deep consideration to the water issue(s), the county is not in a position to consider a high-density development.

However ... what if the county gives its approval for such a project? It is no secret that developers are standing in line ready to purchase a parcel as large at the one owned by Rimrock Properties. Rimrock will be approached again by the present developer or one to whom the parcel would be sold.

Dorcas Gerace

Rimrock