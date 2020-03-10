Obituary: Martin ‘Marty’ Weston, 1957-2020

Martin “Marty” Weston, 62 of Cottonwood, passed away February 27, 2020.

He was born on December 6, 1957 in Wichita, Kansas to Floyd William Weston and Norma Godbout and raised by Floyd and Peggy Weston.

He was employed at Southern Union Gas and Citizens Utilities. His biggest accomplishment was being the “radest” Dad and Grandpa in the world. His children and grandchildren were his world.

He enjoyed riding his Harleys and loved working on and building cars. He raced cars for many years.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ola Marie Weston, daughter, Marti Ann Mantifel and sister, Amy Jaye.

He is survived by his son, William Weston; daughters, Cassandra Weston, Crystal Delong and Gwen Gandy; brothers, Steve Weston and Jamie Banks; sisters, Pam White, Sheri Allen, Robin Johnson, Michelle Weston, LuAnne Thompson, Gail Crossman and Myrna McClellan; mother, Peggy J. Weston; 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

A Celebration of Life will follow at the American Legion in Cottonwood, Post 25 from Noon to 2:00 p.m. A guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.



Information provided by survivors.