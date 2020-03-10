Verde River flow shows consistent decline since 1990

So granddad was right about the Verde River: the flow is lower now than when he was a kid.

Now there is scientific proof.

If you were standing on the Verde River in 1990, you would see more water flowing than you would in the same location today, agreed Nancy Steele, executive director of Friends of the Verde River.

Steele was referring to conclusions derived from a Friends of Verde River report card rating the health of the river and its watershed.

“Since 1990, flow in the Verde River and its tributaries has been steadily declining,” according to the just-released report card.

“The purpose for why we are doing this report card is if we don’t do something we run the risk of losing the river,” Steele said.

The executive director can’t predict if there would be another 46-percent decline in flow in the next 20 years. “We don’t have enough good information to be that specific.”

From 1990 to 2018, The Verde River June low-flow declined 46 percent in the Lower Verde Valley. Lower Verde Valley includes Beaver Creek and West Clear Creek. Their map shows the Verde River from just south of Cottonwood to south of Camp Verde.

During the same period, the Verde River June low-flow declined 32 percent in the Upper Verde section of their map panel. This includes the Cottonwood area.

Water flow is the quantity of water going through the river, she said. The river is influenced by rainy season, so the river drops and rises during different times of the year. June was the best month to pick as a base-flow period, Steele said.

The report was produced by the Nature Conservancy, Friends of the Verde River and the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science. It involved more than 16 entities over an 18-month process of workshops, data compilation and stakeholder interviews.

The Verde River is 190 miles of flowing water, one of Arizona’s last perennial rivers. It runs from Chino Valley to Phoenix, supplying drinking water to more than 3 million people in the metro area.

The river provides recreational benefits such as kayaking and swimming which are dependent on water flow.

“The Verde River is threatened by unrestricted groundwater pumping, surface water diversion, degraded habitats, and a changing climate,” explains the report. “By working together, we can ensure that the river keeps flowing and our communities continue to flourish.”

The proof is scientific now that the river is declining, Steele said, adding that she is satisfied with the number of gauges and enough long-term data that show the decline over the years.

“We’ve seen more of a decline in the Lower Verde,” Steele said. There’s more consumptive-use in that area with an increased population.

The director said the first thing is to communicate that the river is declining. There are long-time residents going to public hearings incorrectly saying that there has been no change in the river flow.

What can people do?

Steele said one thing people can do immediately to help the Verde River is use less water, convert lawns to a lower-use option, and lower water-use in agricultural operations by becoming more efficient.

Water conservation programs are an important part of Friends of the Verde Rivers’ mission.

There will be serious discussions in the community on what can be done to stop the decline, and another report card will be issued in two to five years, she said.

The next step is to get the report card to all the city and town councils and county governments that are part of the watershed and get the message out.

Water Quality Certainty

Steele said the water quality numbers for the Verde River and the Oak Creek were not bad, but there is not enough data being gathered to get an accurate assessment, Steele said. The report card reflects this.

There’s a lot of water-quality samples being taken in a small number of areas, she said. Many of the samples are being done in the Cottonwood and lower Camp Verde area.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has compiled a database with all the data-testing points for the report card’s water quality report.

One of the messages they got from the report card was “that we need to have a water-quality sampling plan for the entire watershed.”

River quality is supposed to be healthful to humans and wildlife, Steele said. The Water Quality Act goals state that river waters should be swimmable, boatable, fishable and safe for wildlife, but not drinkable by humans from the river itself. Rivers should have low-level E.coli, clear water and be free of high metals or other chemicals.

Steels said the Verde River is swimmable according to the testing that has been done. She said people eat the fish from the Verde River, but there has not been a study on fish tissues.

ADEQ is responsible for the water quality, but many citizen scientist groups take the water samples; such as the Verde River Institute, the Sierra Club, Salt River Project, Arizona Fish and Game Department, the U.S. Forest Service and private businesses.

“What we want to do is create comprehensive, collaborative monitoring program throughout the watershed,” Steele said.

The report card gave the Verde River an overall rating of a C+ when looking at other factors such as recreation, habitat, communities, engagement, vitality and management, in addition to the base flow and water quality.

“This conversation needs to ramp up,” she said, about what can be done after a deep dive into the report card numbers.

“I doubt in five years if we’ll see an improvement in the flow,” Steele said. “But we can hope that we’re going to hold the line on it.”