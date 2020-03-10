OFFERS
Tue, March 10
Wh_el of Fortu_e in Ca_p V_rde

The Wheel of Fortune’s Wheelmobile, the show’s promotional vehicle came to the Cliff Castle Casino Hotel in Camp Verde on Saturday. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

The Wheel of Fortune’s Wheelmobile, the show’s promotional vehicle came to the Cliff Castle Casino Hotel in Camp Verde on Saturday. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

mugshot photo
By Vyto Starinskas
March 10, 2020 9:33 a.m.

photo

The Wheel of Fortune’s Wheelmobile came to the Cliff Castle Casino Hotel in Camp Verde on Saturday. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

Did you guess the above phrase?

The Wheel of Fortune’s Wheelmobile, the show’s promotional vehicle came to the Cliff Castle Casino Hotel in Camp Verde on Saturday.

Contestants were called on-stage and competed at “America’s Game.”

It was the only try-out in Arizona and people came as far away as Phoenix to compete.

Fans got a “contestant-like” experience and were evaluated by Wheel of Fortune staff to move forward in the contestant audition process.

