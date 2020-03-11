Camp Verde School Board cannot negotiate new superintendent contract until April
CAMP VERDE - Whether Danny Howe will continue to be Camp Verde Unified’s administrator-in-charge as well as the middle school principal beyond the current school year is up to the district’s governing board.
But the school board cannot offer to extend or renegotiate Howe’s contract until 15 months before that contract expires, Howe said following the board’s Tuesday meeting.
Howe, whose contract as the district’s administrator-in-charge expires on June 30, 2021, cited Arizona Revised Statute 15-503.B for his explanation.
“The policy says 15 months,” Howe said. “We can’t talk about it until next month.”
Tuesday, the board and Howe discussed the possibility of splitting the two positions for the 2020-2021 school year.
“I’ve had quite a few discussions with Danny,” Board Member Eric Lawton said. “I know we’re saving money not having a (separate) principal, but at what cost?”
Board Member Helen Freeman said if the district asked Howe to only do one job, “a lot would be resolved.”
“He’s trying to cover too many bases,” she said. “Tied together, it doesn’t give the superintendent time to develop the things the board needs done.”
Howe, an employee of the district for 29 years, taught mathematics and science for 19 years before he was named Camp Verde Middle School principal. In February 2018, Howe took over as the district’s administrator-in-charge.
According to A.R.S. 15-503.A, the Camp Verde School Board “may employ a superintendent or principal – or both.” The school board may also appoint a head teacher.
