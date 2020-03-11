Clarkdale police chief, others give candid feedback on officer-involved shooting

CLARKDALE - A tearful Clarkdale Police Chief Randy Taylor said no law enforcement policies could have prevented the officer-involved shooting or the death of a 4-year old child in the Feb. 27 tragedy that has shaken this picture-postcard community.

“In four years, we hadn’t been to that house at all,” Taylor said. “No policy would have prevented what happened that day.”

Taylor said he and several other officers were at a training event in Camp Verde Feb. 27 when a call came in about an injured person.

That call led to the discovery of an injured 4-year-old boy who later died of his injuries — and the death of the child’s 33-year-old father, Joshua David Hernandez Lord, who was shot to death by police during a confrontation at the 1424 Second South Street home.

Taylor has turned the case over to the Arizona Department of Public Safety for a full investigation.

“The only reason we can talk about incident tonight is that the officer’s body camera was working, and I’ve watched it,” the chief said during a March 5 community forum.

Taylor told the 150 people gathered in the Clarkdale-Jerome gymnasium that Officer Carlos Godina responded to assist medical personnel, meeting with Lord’s mother on the street in front of the house. She told Godina that Lord had hit her with a guitar and harmed the child as well.

Godina arrived to find that Lord was irate and wielding a heavy electric guitar. The officer attempted several times to deescalate Lord, but Godina’s Taser was ineffective, with Lord’s behavior continuing to escalate and the man brandished a knife.

Police say Lord admitted he struck his son in the head with the guitar, causing numerous skull fractures. The suspect also struck his 51-year-old mother in the head, fracturing her skull as well.

At one point, Taylor said, audio reveals Officer Godina saying “He’s got a knife.”

Godina’s body camera footage shows Godina slowly following Lord to the back of the house as Lord continued to scream and cry.

Godina found the 4-year-old severely injured on a couch toward the back of the house and called for emergency medical services. He seemed to have Lord at bay in a bedroom doorway, when Lord moved aggressively toward Godina, who fired on Lord and killed him.

Several neighbors and other area residents spoke during the forum — a few of whom sobbed extensively. All said they hadn’t known of any trouble at the house previously, such as substance abuse or mental health episodes.

The 4-year-old was airlifted to Flagstaff Medical Center and died the following day. Taylor said the child’s mother, who had been at work that day, was quickly contacted and was brought to the scene by police.

Taylor said DPS told him the investigation could take three months. He is hoping for a six-month turnaround, based on experience.

A host of community agencies and organizations were represented at the forum, speaking briefly about their function and pointing out what elements of the incident could be traumatic for neighbors, relatives or close friends of the victims.

In attendance were Clarkdale-Jerome School District administrators, a representative of Verde Valley Sanctuary, Verde Valley Fire Department Chief Joe Moore, Clarkdale Mayor Doug Von Gausig, Ryan McGinty and Kathy Murray of Spectrum Healthcare Group, Cottonwood Police Department victim advocate Johanna Rutschow, a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant and others. There were local leaders present who are trained in some type of grief counseling.

Clarkdale-Jerome School District Superintendent Danny Brown said the older students at Clarkdale-Jerome School were the only ones on campus at the time of the Feb. 27 incident. He said the students were pulled back inside for a lockdown that only lasted about 30 minutes, and while the lockdown went well, the school always debriefs after an incident to point out what went well and what improvements could be made.

Taylor said even though the video of the incident is now public, he discouraged people from watching it, as it is disturbing.

“Don’t watch it,” the chief said. “No one needs to see that. I didn’t need to see it. And our officers sure didn’t need to see it.”