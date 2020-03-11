Cottonwood discusses city water service options for Spring Creek Ranch

COTTONWOOD - A work session Tuesday helped informed the Cottonwood City Council about one of the water wells it owns and what the city’s options might be as the Spring Creek Ranch development plan goes up for county approval.

While no vote or action was taken by the City Council Tuesday, the council directed City Manager Ron Corbin and Utilities Director Tom Whitmer to come back to the council in the next few weeks with more information about a well it owns at Spring Creek Ranch. The well, which has a 250,000-gallon tank, sits near Spring Creek, a riparian area about eight miles from Cottonwood proper and about six miles outside the city limits.

Eric Borowsky, who owns most of the land in the planned 282-acre, six- to nine-year buildout of more than 1,500 housing units, plus RV pads, is tentatively scheduled to have his application for re-zoning heard for a second time by the Yavapai County Planning and Zoning Commission Thursday, March 19. That commission recommended, by a 5-4 vote in December, disapproval of Borowsky’s initial, larger plan.

“If they’re going to be using water out there, I’d like us to consider being the provider,” Vice Mayor Michael Mathews said during the discussion.

Council Member Tosca Henry mentioned the potential cost to the city of providing any type of water service to Spring Creek Ranch. Whitmer said there are no current plans for the city to ask council to spend money or plan any action.

“I’m not proposing we take on any sort of costs,” Whitmer told the council.

The lengthy discussion started with a presentation by Eric’s daughter, Lisa, an attorney who has been handling the proposal’s marketing. She made a brief presentation, touting the financial and other benefits the Borowskys believe their development will bring to the Verde Valley.

Eric Borowsky spoke to the council about the water specifics.

“Spring Creek sends 6 million gallons of water per day downstream and into Oak Creek and the Verde River,” Borowsky said. “We had the Cottonwood well drilled around 2005, 2006. Development came to a halt in 2008.”

There wasn’t discussion about other aspects of the Borowskys’ county application, as the council had them on the agenda simply to discuss the well and water.

Whitmer pointed out to the council that the city initially did buy the well in 2009 and its surface-water rights with the commitment to the development Borowsky had planned. However, he noted, at that time there were plans for only 98 units on the acreage. He said it would take more work to come up with costs and pros and cons of the city providing water service to an approved planned development.

No action has been taken in the past few years on the “89 and Vine” development, located near Spring Creek Ranch at Cornville Road and State Route 89A. Also, state trust land lies in between 89 and Vine (which is on the edge of city limits) and Spring Creek Ranch.

There are two other wells on Borowsky’s property.



“If we said no, we won’t take any action, they could easily use the other two wells, or make plans to drill a fourth one,” Whitmer said. “We’re hearing from them tonight because we own and are committed to one well, but they don’t have to use ours.”

Mayor Tim Elinski said he recalls that the motivation for the city to acquire the well involved a desire to obtain the surface water rights to the well. The option to purchase rights to water below the surface expired one year after the city bought the well.

The City of Cottonwood was already set up to provide, and bill for, water services in 2009, Eric Borowsky explained.

“If you provide water, you have to bill for it,” Borowsky said. “And when the city approached me about buying it, I thought, they could handle the billing, and they’re the experts.”