Flash flood watch issued for Yavapai County Thursday, Friday

A flash flood watch has been issued for Yavapai County and surrounding counties starting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, and continuing until 5 p.m. on Friday, March 13. (National Weather Service, Flagstaff/Courtesy)

Max Efrein, Special to The Verde Independent
Originally Published: March 11, 2020 1 p.m.

The National Weather Service office near Flagstaff has issued a flash flood watch for Yavapai County and surrounding counties starting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, and continuing until 5 p.m. on Friday, March 13.

The best chances for heavy rain showers and possible thunderstorms will be over northern Gila County and southern and western Yavapai County Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon, according to the warning.

“With the ground being pretty saturated, we anticipate that could lead to some flooding issues,” said Megan Taylor, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office near Flagstaff. “Granite Creek always goes up, so we can anticipate that, but particularly any dry washes are going to be running and any creeks and streams are going to be seeing elevated water levels.”

As of midday Wednesday, the sub-tropical storm slowly moving over the area dumped about .75 to 1.5 inches of rain on the Prescott area, Taylor said.

This additional plume of moisture on Thursday and Friday is expected to bring an additional 1.5 to 2.5 inches to the area.

