Flash flood watch issued for Yavapai County Thursday, Friday
The National Weather Service office near Flagstaff has issued a flash flood watch for Yavapai County and surrounding counties starting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, and continuing until 5 p.m. on Friday, March 13.
The best chances for heavy rain showers and possible thunderstorms will be over northern Gila County and southern and western Yavapai County Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon, according to the warning.
“With the ground being pretty saturated, we anticipate that could lead to some flooding issues,” said Megan Taylor, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office near Flagstaff. “Granite Creek always goes up, so we can anticipate that, but particularly any dry washes are going to be running and any creeks and streams are going to be seeing elevated water levels.”
As of midday Wednesday, the sub-tropical storm slowly moving over the area dumped about .75 to 1.5 inches of rain on the Prescott area, Taylor said.
This additional plume of moisture on Thursday and Friday is expected to bring an additional 1.5 to 2.5 inches to the area.
- Landlord gets probation, suspended jail sentence for property violations
- Four-year-old victim in Clarkdale domestic incident dies
- Woman tries to bring joy to the community with heavily decorated car
- Cornville man arrested for shooting neighbor
- Drivers ID'd in Feb. 10 Cornville Road collision
- Drug-related deaths spike in Yavapai County in 2019
- Public Health confirms third case of COVID-19 involves member of school community
- Suspect(s) sought in Camp Verde drive-by shooting
- Heavy rain headed to Verde Valley this week
- Spring Creek Ranch water to be discussed by Cottonwood Council Tuesday
- Man killed by Clarkdale police officer
- Motorcyclist killed in Cottonwood wreck
- Five-year-old girl dies from injuries in Monday collision
- Four-year-old victim in Clarkdale domestic incident dies
- Failure to yield by California woman results in death of Cottonwood man
- Two adults, 5-year-old injured in Cornville collision
- Cottonwood man plans drive-in movie theater in Camp Verde
- Influenza hits Verde Valley hard
- That ‘boom’ you heard: Authorities suspect meteor caused mystery explosion
- Suspect(s) sought in Camp Verde drive-by shooting
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: