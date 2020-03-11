OFFERS
Wed, March 11
Hospital reports no confirmed COVID-19 virus in Verde Valley

By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: March 11, 2020 10:33 a.m.

Northern Arizona Healthcare issued a statement to reassure the community that there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at its facilities in Northern Arizona.

“Northern Arizona Healthcare has not confirmed any cases of COVID-19 and does not have any patients who have tested positive in any of our facilities,” said Trista MacVittie, MHI, chief experience and communication officer.

“We’re receiving phone calls and seeing things on social media where people are sharing misinformation about the COVID-19 virus,” she said.

Some of the confusion is coming from the public not understanding that coronavirus is a larger group of common viruses, MacVittie said.

In the Verde Valley, NAH operates the Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood, the VVMC Sedona Campus, and the Northern Arizona Healthcare Medical Group’s Camp Verde campus

“We’ve just made sure that all our providers are trained and ready and following any Center for Disease Control recommendations and guidelines if somebody does come in,” MacVittie said in an earlier story.

NAH has set up some factors at all the clinics to assess people for risk of coronavirus,” said Robin Matteo, FNP, one of four immediate care providers at the NAH’s Camp Verde facility.

“If they have been out of the country, if they have been traveling? Have they been in airports, have they been exposed to somebody, and do they have certain symptoms like fever, cough, more pneumonia type stuff rather than just the flu,” she said.

Patients coming into the Northern Arizona Healthcare Medical Group’s Camp Verde campus with a cough or the flu are being asked to wear a medical mask while they fill out questionnaires to determine if they could have coronavirus, MacVittie said last month.

If the questionnaire leads to a concern, the clinic goes through its protocol and contacts its NAH Infection Control Committee. They may send to another facility or someplace else to be treated so it’s not spread in the community, Matteo said.

That patient would be isolated, explained Lynda Ojeda, NAH practice manager in Camp Verde, so there is no contact with other patients.

“Everything would be done in that isolation room for that patient,” Ojeda said.

This protocol is deployed in medical facilities across the entire United States, MacVittie said, through the CDC.

“Good hand-washing, trying to avoid crowded areas, not touching your face are all good things to do during flu season,” she said.

Matteo said, if people are compromised with another illness, it’s not a bad idea to wear a mask.

“Our current policy here is for all of us to wear a mask,” she said. “I wear a mask when I am in the clinic with patients.”

We’re global. People travel. People come in and out of town. The area that we live in, Sedona, VOC, Cottonwood, Camp Verde, a lot of people come in and travel.”

“Every time somebody travels, they bring something back that’s a little different virus that we’ve seen from before,” Matteo pointed out.

