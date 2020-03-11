Rep. Gosar’s quarantine location in Arizona unclear

United States Representative Paul Gosar’s communications director declined to identify where the Fourth District Republican congressman is self-quarantined, stating only that he is “not staying with friends, or relatives; he is even isolated from his wife at this time.”

Spokesman Ben Goldey in Washington, D.C. said all he is allowed to reveal is that “he’s at home in Arizona.”

“I don’t think it’s appropriate to give specific details of his location, which could further induce unnecessary public panic,” Goldey said in one email response.

Gosar lists Prescott as his home, but Goldey has refused to acknowledge or deny whether that is where he is now staying.

As for his flight back to Arizona, Goldey explained that Gosar was scheduled to return to his district and was not informed of the exposure to someone infected with the virus “until after he arrived back in the Fourth District.”

Gosar attended a political conference in Washington where he exchanged conversation and multiple handshakes with someone later learned to have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The self-quarantine started a week ago Thursday night after Gosar was alerted to his exposure, Goldey said. To date, Goldey said, Gosar remains asymptomatic. Staff members who were also exposed are working from home as they await a determination if they are virus-free. Neither Gosar or his staff have been tested, as they have exhibited no symptoms as outlined by the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention.

Gosar remains in conversation with congressional physicians related to proper medical protocols, Goldey said.

In a message Tuesday afternoon, Goldey was clear his boss is behaving responsibly during this public health scare.

“The decision to self-quarantine was made out of an abundance of caution, just to be sure there was no risk of transmission to others,” Goldey said in his message. “As you can imagine, our offices see hundreds of visitors every week, not to mention the airline travel, committee hearings and additional events on the Congressman’s calendar. The 14-day period since the initial interaction expires on Thursday at midnight. So it seemed rational to self-quarantine until that period just as a precaution.”

Yavapai County Community Health Services Epidemiologist Stephen Everett, backing up similar opinions from CDC health professionals, said anyone who encountered the congressman, or staff, after the event are in no danger of secondhand transmission. This novel coronavirus is contagious, but primarily in close person-to-person contact, and often when the person appears to be ill, according to CDC and other public health officials.

Everett and other public health officials advise avoiding handshakes and close conversational contact in public settings, with a 6-foot distance advisable when speaking to people.

Wherever he is, Goldey said he and his staff are continuing to do their usual congressional and constituent business.

“We even introduced a bill today,” Goldey said on Monday though he did not specify the details of that legal proposal. “Simply put, our work continues.”

On Tuesday, Goldey reiterated the need for people to avoid speculation and panic.

“Again,” Goldey said, “we’re advising everyone to simply use common sense. Remain calm, practice healthy hygiene, and this will pass.”