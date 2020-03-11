OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, March 11
Weather  52.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Rep. Gosar’s quarantine location in Arizona unclear

Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Prescott

Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Prescott

Nanci Hutson, Special to The Verde Independent
Originally Published: March 11, 2020 1:14 p.m.

United States Representative Paul Gosar’s communications director declined to identify where the Fourth District Republican congressman is self-quarantined, stating only that he is “not staying with friends, or relatives; he is even isolated from his wife at this time.”

Spokesman Ben Goldey in Washington, D.C. said all he is allowed to reveal is that “he’s at home in Arizona.”

“I don’t think it’s appropriate to give specific details of his location, which could further induce unnecessary public panic,” Goldey said in one email response.

Gosar lists Prescott as his home, but Goldey has refused to acknowledge or deny whether that is where he is now staying.

As for his flight back to Arizona, Goldey explained that Gosar was scheduled to return to his district and was not informed of the exposure to someone infected with the virus “until after he arrived back in the Fourth District.”

Gosar attended a political conference in Washington where he exchanged conversation and multiple handshakes with someone later learned to have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The self-quarantine started a week ago Thursday night after Gosar was alerted to his exposure, Goldey said. To date, Goldey said, Gosar remains asymptomatic. Staff members who were also exposed are working from home as they await a determination if they are virus-free. Neither Gosar or his staff have been tested, as they have exhibited no symptoms as outlined by the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention.

Gosar remains in conversation with congressional physicians related to proper medical protocols, Goldey said.

In a message Tuesday afternoon, Goldey was clear his boss is behaving responsibly during this public health scare.

“The decision to self-quarantine was made out of an abundance of caution, just to be sure there was no risk of transmission to others,” Goldey said in his message. “As you can imagine, our offices see hundreds of visitors every week, not to mention the airline travel, committee hearings and additional events on the Congressman’s calendar. The 14-day period since the initial interaction expires on Thursday at midnight. So it seemed rational to self-quarantine until that period just as a precaution.”

Yavapai County Community Health Services Epidemiologist Stephen Everett, backing up similar opinions from CDC health professionals, said anyone who encountered the congressman, or staff, after the event are in no danger of secondhand transmission. This novel coronavirus is contagious, but primarily in close person-to-person contact, and often when the person appears to be ill, according to CDC and other public health officials.

Everett and other public health officials advise avoiding handshakes and close conversational contact in public settings, with a 6-foot distance advisable when speaking to people.

Wherever he is, Goldey said he and his staff are continuing to do their usual congressional and constituent business.

“We even introduced a bill today,” Goldey said on Monday though he did not specify the details of that legal proposal. “Simply put, our work continues.”

On Tuesday, Goldey reiterated the need for people to avoid speculation and panic.

“Again,” Goldey said, “we’re advising everyone to simply use common sense. Remain calm, practice healthy hygiene, and this will pass.”

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Universities implement travel restrictions, self-quarantines amid spread of COVID-19
Coronavirus victim out of quarantine, officials see ‘no risk’ of spread
Airlines, CDC work to more quickly track passengers exposed to coronavirus
Flagstaff researchers develop additional test for novel coronavirus
Gosar changes social media policy; ACLU drops lawsuit
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News